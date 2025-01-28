Firefighter Air Coalition Rolls Out Campaign for More Air, More Time

Air is a Firefighter's Lifeline

We hope to educate community leaders about the obstacles fire departments and firefighters face in the operations of protecting these huge vertical buildings and the citizens inside.” — Mike Gagliano, FAC President

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC), the nation’s leading authority on firefighter air management, is connecting firefighters with the latest air management technologies, best practices and training that optimize time as a critical factor to help them do their job on the fireground, in the ever changing landscape of high rise and big box structures.Through More Air, More Time™, a new movement for firefighter air supply, FAC joins forces with a growing list of partners and sponsors to highlight technology that provides firefighters with More Air. Through air standpipe systems , continuous breathable air solutions, SCBA charging, mobile air storage , and other custom tools, Johnson Controls, Lifeline Firehose, Arctic Compressor, Bauer Compressor, are providing More Time for the firefight.Air is the Firefighter’s LifelineAn SCBA will give a firefighter approximately 14 working minutes on one cylinder of air. Manufacturers and industry leaders are constantly looking for ways to increase or extend the working air supply - because AIR is a firefighter’s lifeline. Without air – nothing can be done.Firefighting Operations have to Adjust to High-Rise BuildingsBuilding landscapes are changing across the country. High-rise structures maximize land use in urban areas. In contrast, industrial warehousing and distribution centers are consuming rural areas. Firefighters' air supplies are challenged by the sheer size and magnitude of these buildings. “Through the More Air, More Time movement it’s our hope to educate municipal leaders, developers and risk managers about the obstacles fire departments and firefighters face in protecting these huge buildings and the citizens inside,” said Mike Gagliano, President of the FAC.Preparing for High-Rise LandscapesIn its continuous mission to educate firefighters about the complex fireground operations associated with high-rise development, the Coalition is also a sponsor for the for the 9th annual International Tall Building/High Rise Fire Safety Conference, a 3-day workshop at the Fire Department Instructor’s Conference (FDIC) April 7-9, 2025. Last year delegates from 22 countries attended to learn and discuss the profound challenges associated with high-rise structures. From citizen safety. firefighter response, command and control, low staffing responses, and much more – nearly every topic associated with these vast buildings is critical to emergency operations and outcomes. Firefighters in urban areas with cranes drifting throughout the city landscape should register to attend this workshop.“The sheer size of these structures is almost impossible for departments to staff without advanced air technology that gives firefighters a continuous air supply. Many departments must keep staffing in place to haul air cylinders up numerous flights of stairs. That process alone limits manpower and does not provide for continuous operations. To ensure effective fireground operations and prioritize citizen survivability – that can no longer be acceptable," said Gagliano.Visit aircoalition.org to learn more about More Air, More Time. Join the movement by starting the conversation with your community leaders, developers and risk managers. Speak up and speak out. Whether it’s high-rise or big box, chances are, there is one your backyard and you will need More Air, More Time for the firefight.About the Firefighter Air CoalitionThe Firefighter Air Coalition (FAC) serves as a dedicated advocacy organization focused on enhancing firefighter education and training. It emphasizes the implementation of best practices in air management across tactics, operations, and strategies. The Coalition also addresses associated technologies pertinent to air resupply, aiming to improve citizen safety and prolong the lives of firefighters, while integrating relevant scientific research and findings.

Investments in Air

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.