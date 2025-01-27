South Africa’s collective approach to the G20 Presidency

By Dr Ntombi Nala

South Africa’s assumption to the Presidency of the G20 on 1 December 2024 comes at a time when the world is facing a number of critical challenges that threaten to widen the gap between developed and less developed nations.

The disparity between the haves and have nots calls for a collaborative approach that brings everyone together in a united effort to tackle the global challenges that impact all mankind.

Our country is known to bring people together towards finding solutions that benefits all. Our history shows that we are a nation that finds each other even against insurmountable odds.

Not even the malignant apartheid system could prevent the unrelenting march of South Africans to democracy, freedom and reconciliation. We succeeded in defeating one of history’s most evil systems despite predictions by some that we would fail.

Since the birth of our democracy in 1994, we have worked to advance our society and though there have been challenges, we have faced them together, secure in the knowledge that South Africans always find a way.

We believe therefore that we have a lot to offer the nations of the world as South Africans. Our solutions are rooted in the spirit of ubuntu, solidarity, peace, equality, justice and fairness. While these have not always found traction in a polarised world, it is clear the world is in search for new ways to deal with pressing challenges.

Over the course of our G20 Presidency, our country will foster collaboration among G20 members and wider society to address pressing global issues and find sustainable solutions that prioritise the wellbeing of all people. Our approach has therefore inspired our G20 Presidency theme of “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”.

We are driving an inclusive approach because we understand that decisions taken by the G20 have a direct impact on the lives of all members of the global community. G20 members together account for around 85 percent of global gross domestic product and 75 percent of international trade.

As we work together with G20 members and build partnerships across society, we seek to harness our collective capabilities towards more rapid, inclusive and economic growth. Through our joint effort we can build a more just and equal world as well as avert the worst effects of climate change.

South Africa will ensure a broad-church approach in our G20 Presidency by expanding dialogues with international organisations and civil society so that we can collectively shape how the G20 addresses pertinent issues. We see the participation of civil society as part of our overall commitment to work towards a broader and more inclusive G20 Presidency.

In this regard, we will convene engagement groups of business, labour, civil society, parliamentary bodies, the judiciary, science bodies, think tanks, audit institutions, institutions of higher learning and specific groups for women, youth and the vulnerable. These groups will undertake their own independent processes to form opinions on issues that impact them and wider society.

South Africa also intends to support the creation of a new engagement group, the Township20, or TS20. This will highlight the creative, cultural, financial and innovative capacities of South Africa’s township economies. We will also follow the approach of the Brazilian Presidency on the G20 Social Forum that brought together representatives of the existing engagement groups and other segments of civil society.

South Africa firmly believes that civil society serves as a bridge between the G20 leaders and the people who have the greatest interest in their deliberations. Moreover, their experience and grassroots knowledge will greatly enrich the G20’s collective discussions and policy decisions.

The recommendations by engagement groups will be presented to Foreign Ministers, the Finance and Central Bank Ministerial Meetings. We also expect their recommendations from their extensive consultations to be presented to the Leaders’ Summit in November 2025.

Our approach ensures we take on board different perspectives, including those which may not be ideologically aligned to ours, to confer greater legitimacy to the G20 as an organisation and to the outcomes of the Leaders’ Summit in 2025.

Dr Ntombifuthi Nala is Acting Chief Director: Research Analysis and Knowledge Services at GCIS

