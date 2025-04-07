Minister Dean Macpherson welcomes election of new Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of Independent Development Trust Board

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister, Dean Macpherson has welcomed the election of Mrs. Zimbini Hill as the Chairperson, and Professor Raymond Nkado as the Deputy Chairperson of the Independent Development Trust that took place this morning.

Mrs. Hill is the former interim chairperson of the IDT with 20 years' experience as an executive leader in sectors ranging from financial services to public sector governance. She holds an MBA in Finance from Cass Business School at the City University of London.

Professor Nkado is the former Executive Dean for the Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment at the University of the Witwatersrand, former President of the South African Council for Project and Construction Management Professionals. He holds a PMP qualification from the Project Management Institute of the United States.

The Minister met with the Board this morning to welcome the latest appointments and wish them success for the remainder of their term. Thereafter, the Board met with just the trustees to elect a Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson from amongst its members. Today's board meeting brings about much needed stability to the IDT and brings an end to vacancies that have existed at the entity for the last 18 months.

The new board will now have to deal with several challenges currently facing IDT including insuring full compliance with the ongoing PWC investigation into the PSA Oxygen Plant Tender, restoring public trusts in the IDT and putting the entity back onto a pathway of good, clean, and transparent governance.

Enquiries

Lennox Mabaso

DPWI Head of Communication

Cell: 082 884 2402