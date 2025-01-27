A world of opportunity awaits the class of 2024

By Andrea Naicker

The new year is often marked with great excitement and anticipation, along with the promise of a better tomorrow. For the Class of 2024 who recently received their matric results a new world of exciting possibilities awaits.

Candidates who wrote the National Senior Certificate examinations achieved an 87.3 percent pass rate, setting a new record for the highest pass rate achieved in our country. This huge milestone is the outcome of the joint effort by teachers, learners, parents and many others in our education system.

The National Senior Certificate remains invaluable and with it in hand a number of exciting options are open to our young people. Some may opt to join the working world while other may desire to further their studies in higher education.

For those students who wish to further their studies but have not yet been accepted at their preferred institution, the Central Application Clearing House (CACH) assists in this regard. CACH is a free service that matches applicants' National Senior Certificate exam results and study preferences with places that need to be filled.

Since 20 January 2025, CACH has been open for all qualifying students who aspire to pursue higher education but have not yet been placed. These students can access CACH services online at https://cach.cas.ac.za/apply or via their call centre on 0860 356 635 until 31 March 2025. Additionally, students can send an SMS with their name and ID number to 49200 for assistance with placement into tertiary education institutions that still have available space.

Qualifying students in need of financial assistance to further their studies are encouraged to apply online and take hold of bursary opportunities available to them. This year approximately 690 000 students are expected to receive funding for higher education by the NSFAS in 2025.

Qualifying students who have already applied online to access funding opportunities such as the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) at www.nsfas.org.za can check the status of their application online, or via WhatsApp (+27 78 519 8006) or SMS (*120*67327#). In addition to bursaries offered by the Department of Basic and Higher Education, there are also several bursaries and scholarships offered by the private sector which can be accessed online at https://www.gov.za/faq/education/where-can-i-get-bursaryfunds-further-m….

On the other hand, learners who did not attain their desired results should not give up or lose hope. There are always alternative options available. They can apply for a remark or choose to rewrite their examinations next year. Application forms are available from schools, exam centres where learners sat for the exam or at the nearest district office.

Our Second Chance Matric programme provides support to learners who have not yet met the criteria for passing their matric exams, affording these students an opportunity to rewrite and attain their matric certificate. Students can register for this programme at their nearest district office or online at e-services (https://www.education.gov.za/Programmes/SecondChanceProgramme.aspx ) by 7 February 2025.

Learners can also access opportunities within the Post-School Education and Training system. Our Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges across the country equip young people with skills needed for the labour market. Government strongly believes that TVET colleges can deliver the skills and training that are essential to addressing the skills gap in the South African economy.

There are many opportunities for matriculants and young people to grow and develop. We call on parents, caregivers and communities to be supportive of the Class of 2024 as they pursue their dreams. Through our support and encouragement, we can help them realise their potential and allow them to take their place in growing and building our nation.

Andrea Naicker Assistant Director: Content Development

