MEC Isaac Sileku on R3.2 billion budget for safer roads and improved transport

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku delivered a dynamic R3.2 billion budget that puts the province’s residents at the centre of transport planning and investment. In his address to the Western Cape Provincial Parliament, Minister Sileku outlined bold plans to improve public transport, tackle congestion, revive rail services, and build safer, more connected communities.

“Mobility is a basic human right and the lifeblood of the Western Cape economy,” said Minister Sileku. “We are putting our money where our mouth is.” The budget supports the department’s mission of connecting residents to opportunities through safe, reliable, and affordable transport. Cape Town’s position as the ninth most congested city in the world, with residents losing an average of ninety-four hours a year in traffic, was highlighted as a key concern. To respond to this, the department is finalising its Provincial Land Transport Framework and will invite the public to help shape it through a public participation process.

Significant investment is also being directed toward public transport, including the expansion of the popular Go George service, which already makes twenty-one thousand daily passenger trips and reaches seventy-five percent of George’s households. “We are stepping up to connect communities,” said Minister Sileku. “This budget is about more than transport – it’s a catalyst for economic growth and job creation.”

The Western Cape Government is backing the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa’s (PRASA) rail recovery efforts, with the Khayelitsha line now undergoing live testing. The full reopening of the line is imminent, and Mitchells Plain is next in line. “This is a great win for the province, particularly for the residents of Khayelitsha, who were left with limited public transport options for more than five years,” said Minister Sileku.

Minibus taxis, which transport one point five million passengers a day in the province, will receive targeted support, including initiatives focused on training, conflict resolution, and industry professionalisation. In the rural Central Karoo, efforts are underway to improve intertown transport and connect people with essential services. “A functional public transport system encompasses passenger rail as its backbone, supported and complemented by bus services, minibus taxis, e-hailing taxis, and non-motorised transport. All these modes of public transport are vital for daily commuting,” said Minister Sileku.

The budget also invests in the future of freight and logistics. A business case will be developed to revitalise the Overberg freight rail corridor, supporting local agriculture and opening new economic opportunities between Caledon, Bellville, and the Port of Cape Town. Additional funding of R113 million will go toward the award-winning Integrated Transport Hub, R60 million for electric vehicle infrastructure, and R2 million for road safety ambassadors in high-risk areas. Bicycle distribution will also continue, changing lives in rural areas by helping learners, workers, and community members get to where they need to go.

“We are stepping up for the economy and our residents,” said Minister Sileku. “This budget reflects a government that listens, plans boldly, and delivers with purpose.”

