Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Poised for Robust Growth by 2034, Forecasts DelveInsight

DelveInsight's report on Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors provides key insights into the epidemiology and market dynamics across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025

Some of the key facts of the Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report:

• The Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• GEP-NETs represent the second most common digestive cancer in terms of prevalence.

• The most common primary NET sites in the digestive tract are the small intestine (30.8%), rectum (26.3%), colon (17.6%), pancreas (12.1%), and appendix (5.7%).

• At the time of diagnosis, 53% of patients with NETs present with localized disease, 20% have locoregional disease, and 27% have distant metastases.

• The elderly population is more susceptible to suffering from Gastroenteropancreatic NET.

• In April 2024, Novartis announced that the FDA approved LUTATHERA for the treatment of pediatric patients aged 12 years and older with somatostatin receptor-positive (SSTR+) gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), including foregut, midgut, and hindgut NETs. This makes Lutathera the first therapy specifically approved for pediatric GEP-NETs.

• In February 2024, RadioMedix and Orano Med announced that the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to AlphaMedix (212Pb-DOTAMTATE) for treating adult patients with unresectable or metastatic, progressive somatostatin receptor-expressing GEP-NETs who are naïve to peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT).

• Key drugs in development for GEP-NETs include ITM-11, CAM2029, and others.

• Key companies in the GEP-NET space include Novartis, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Pfizer, ITM Isotopen Technologien Muenchen, Camurus AB, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai Limited, Experior S.L., Tarveda Therapeutics, Roche Pharma A, Exelixis, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Recordati Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, Inc., Aveo Oncology Pharmaceuticals, Radiomedix, Orano Med, PharmaMar, Bayer, Trio Medicines, and others.

• The GEP-NET market is expected to grow with ongoing advancements in treatments, including the approval of Lutathera and the breakthrough designation for AlphaMedix, signaling significant potential for improved patient outcomes.

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Overview

Neuroendocrine tumors (NETs) are heterogeneous neoplasms arising in secretory cells of the diffuse neuroendocrine system. They are characterized by a relatively indolent growth and the ability to secrete biogenic amines and peptide hormones. Gastroenteropancreatic NETs (GEP-NETs) include NETs of the gastrointestinal tract (GI-NETs) and pancreatic NETs (panNETs) and can be subdivided into well-differentiated (low-, intermediate- or high-grade) tumors and poorly differentiated carcinomas (NECs), according to their morphology and proliferative activity.

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Total Incident Cases of GEP-NET

• Grade-specific Cases of GEP-NET

• Tumor site-specific Cases of GEP-NET

• Stage-specific Cases of GEP-NET

• Symptom-specific Cases of GEP-NET

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapies and Key Companies

• ITM-11: ITM Isotope Technologies Munich

• CAM2029: Camurus AB

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Strengths

• The development of novel targeted therapies and personalized treatment options has enhanced the treatment efficacy and outcomes for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (GEP-NETs), strengthening the market.

• Improved diagnostic tools and imaging technologies, coupled with rising awareness, allow for early detection and diagnosis of GEP-NETs, driving market growth.

Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Opportunities

• The growing pipeline of therapies, including immunotherapies and new targeted agents, offers significant opportunities for market expansion and improved treatment outcomes for GEP-NET patients.

• The shift toward precision medicine and personalized treatments tailored to genetic profiles and tumor characteristics presents a major opportunity for the GEP-NET market, allowing for more effective management of the disease.

Scope of the Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Companies: Novartis, Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Pfizer, ITM Isotopen Technologien Muenchen, Camurus AB, Hutchison Medipharma Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eisai Limited, Experior S.L., Tarveda Therapeutics, Roche Pharma A, Exelixis, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Recordati Inc, Eli Lilly and Company, Genentech, Inc., Aveo Oncology Pharmaceuticals, Radiomedix, Orano Med, PharmaMar, Bayer, Trio Medicines, and others.

• Key Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapies: ITM-11, CAM2029, and others.

• Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Therapeutic Assessment: Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors current marketed and Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors emerging therapies

• Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Dynamics: Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors market drivers and Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

3. SWOT analysis of Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

4. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Overview at a Glance

6. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Disease Background and Overview

7. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors

9. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Unmet Needs

11. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Emerging Therapies

12. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Drivers

16. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Market Barriers

17. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Appendix

18. Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

