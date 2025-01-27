Submit Release
MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela visits Tshwane schools as part of the Back-to-School Campaign, 28 Jan

Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, visit Lesedi Secondary and Boshkop Primary Schools in Tshwane to assess their readiness for the 2025 academic year.

The visit will include the donation of Shovakalula bicycles and dignity packs, planting of trees, as well as road maintenance activities in the area.

These oversight visits form part of the 2025 Back-to-School Campaign by the MEC to evaluate the preparedness of schools as they begin the academic year, and to address challenges that may hinder the effective start to the academic year.

Details of the events are as follows:

Venue 1: Lesedi Secondary School, Tshwane 
Time:  07h00

Venue 2: Boshkop Primary School  
Time: 08h30

For more information, please contact the Department’s Head of Communications:
Ms Melitah Madiba
Cell: 073 644 9935

MEC’s Spokesperson 
Mr Lesiba Mpya 
Cell: 078 450 9841 
E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA

 

You just read:

