MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela visits Tshwane schools as part of the Back-to-School Campaign, 28 Jan
Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, will on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, visit Lesedi Secondary and Boshkop Primary Schools in Tshwane to assess their readiness for the 2025 academic year.
The visit will include the donation of Shovakalula bicycles and dignity packs, planting of trees, as well as road maintenance activities in the area.
These oversight visits form part of the 2025 Back-to-School Campaign by the MEC to evaluate the preparedness of schools as they begin the academic year, and to address challenges that may hinder the effective start to the academic year.
Details of the events are as follows:
Venue 1: Lesedi Secondary School, Tshwane
Time: 07h00
Venue 2: Boshkop Primary School
Time: 08h30
For more information, please contact the Department’s Head of Communications:
Ms Melitah Madiba
Cell: 073 644 9935
MEC’s Spokesperson
Mr Lesiba Mpya
Cell: 078 450 9841
E-mail: pressoffice.gpdrt@gauteng.gov.za
