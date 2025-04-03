Deputy Minister Namane Masemola leads DDM Discussion at Capricon District Mayor’s Intergovernmental Forum

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Dr. Namane Dickson Masemola, in his capacity as the District Development Model (DDM) champion, will lead a presentation and discussion on the DDM to the Capricorn District Mayor’s Intergovernmental Forum.

Dr. Masemola’s presentation will focus on the strategic implementation and institutionalisation of the DDM within the District.

To reinforce the importance of cooperative governance, the Deputy Minister will be joined by the provincial DDM champions, who will provide additional insights and share best practices from their respective regions.

The engagement, led by the Deputy Minister, exemplifies COGTA’s commitment to strengthening intergovernmental relations, ensuring that the DDM approach aligns with national development goals, and ensuring sustainable, resilient, and economically viable communities within the Capricorn District and beyond.

Details of the Deputy Minister’s engagement are as follows:

Date: 4 April 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Uhuru Lifestyle Emporium, Polokwane, Limpopo

Enquiries:

Mr. Legadima Leso

COGTA Head of Communications

Cell: +27 (66) 479 9904

#GovZAUpdates