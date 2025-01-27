Acromegaly Market Expected to Witness Strong Growth by 2034, Forecasts DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Acromegaly Market Report provides comprehensive insights into the epidemiology and market dynamics across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Acromegaly Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Acromegaly, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acromegaly market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Acromegaly Market Report:

• The Acromegaly market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In 2023, the US accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases of acromegaly in the 7MM, with around 27K cases, followed by Japan with approximately 9K cases.

• In the United States, gender-specific cases of acromegaly in 2023 were approximately 13K cases in males and 14K cases in females.

• In the US, tumor size-specific cases of acromegaly were split between macroadenomas (~75%) and microadenomas (~25%) in 2023, with a projected increase in these numbers.

• In EU4 and the UK, tumor origin-specific cases of acromegaly were around 20K cases for pituitary tumors and 1K cases for non-pituitary tumors in 2023.

• The Acromegaly market size across the 7MM in 2023 was approximately USD 1.3 billion.

• In the US, the largest market size for acromegaly therapies in 2023 was generated by somatostatin therapies (~USD 500 million), followed by growth hormone antagonists (~USD 160 million).

• In December 2024, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals announced that the FDA accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) for paltusotine, a potential treatment for acromegaly. If approved, paltusotine will be the first once-daily, oral, selective somatostatin receptor type 2 nonpeptide agonist for acromegaly.

• Key drugs in development for acromegaly include paltusotine (CRN 00808), CAM2029 (octreotide subcutaneous depot), and others.

• Key companies in the acromegaly therapy space include Amryt, Chiasma, Recordati, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• The acromegaly market is expected to experience growth with new therapies and advances in treatment options for this rare condition.

Acromegaly Overview

Acromegaly is a rare, slowly progressive, acquired disorder that affects adults. The pituitary gland produces too much growth hormone (GH). The pituitary gland is a small gland located near the base of the skull that stores several hormones and releases them into the bloodstream as needed by the body. These hormones regulate many different bodily functions. In most patients, acromegaly is caused by the growth of a benign tumor (adenoma) arising from the pituitary gland. Common signs and symptoms of acromegaly are enlarged hands and feet. Overall, acromegaly signs and symptoms tend to vary from one person to another and may include any of the following: enlarged hands and feet, enlarged facial features, including the facial bones, lips, nose, and tongue, coarse, oily, thickened skin, excessive sweating and body odor.

Acromegaly Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Acromegaly Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Acromegaly epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases, Tumor Origin-specific

• Gender-specific Cases

• Tumor Size-specific Cases of Acromegaly

Acromegaly Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Acromegaly market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Acromegaly market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Acromegaly Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Acromegaly Therapies and Key Companies

• Paltusotine (CRN 00808): Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

• CAM2029 (octreotide subcutaneous depot): Camurus AB

Acromegaly Market Strengths

• The development of targeted therapies and biologics has significantly improved treatment outcomes, strengthening the market's growth.

• Increasing awareness about acromegaly, coupled with better diagnostic tools, allows for early intervention, contributing to market growth.

Acromegaly Market Opportunities

• The potential for new drug therapies, including combination treatments, presents significant growth opportunities in the acromegaly market.

• Growing understanding of the disease's prevalence, especially in underdiagnosed populations, opens opportunities for market expansion in emerging regions.

Scope of the Acromegaly Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Acromegaly Companies: Amryt, Chiasma, Recordati, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Camurus, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and others.

• Key Acromegaly Therapies: paltusotine (CRN 00808), CAM2029 (octreotide subcutaneous depot), and others.

• Acromegaly Therapeutic Assessment: Acromegaly current marketed and Acromegaly emerging therapies

• Acromegaly Market Dynamics: Acromegaly market drivers and Acromegaly market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Acromegaly Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Acromegaly Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Acromegaly Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Acromegaly

3. SWOT analysis of Acromegaly

4. Acromegaly Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Acromegaly Market Overview at a Glance

6. Acromegaly Disease Background and Overview

7. Acromegaly Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Acromegaly

9. Acromegaly Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Acromegaly Unmet Needs

11. Acromegaly Emerging Therapies

12. Acromegaly Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Acromegaly Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Acromegaly Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Acromegaly Market Drivers

16. Acromegaly Market Barriers

17. Acromegaly Appendix

18. Acromegaly Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

