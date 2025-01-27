Cold Agglutinin Market Poised for Robust Growth by 2034, According to DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Cold Agglutinin Market Report provides comprehensive insights into the epidemiology and market dynamics across the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Cold Agglutinin Disease Market Insight, Epidemiology And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cold Agglutinin, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cold Agglutinin market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Cold Agglutinin Market Report:

• The Cold Agglutinin market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In 2023, there were approximately 5,500 Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) prevalence cases in the US.

• 90% of CAD cases in the US were classified as type-specific primary cases, with the remaining 10% categorized as secondary CAD.

• Among EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest number of Cold Agglutinin Disease prevalence cases.

• In 2023, gender-specific CAD cases in the US were approximately 1,800 cases in males and 2,660 cases in females.

• In 2023, the total CAD market size across the 7MM was around USD 190 million.

• On October 4, 2024, Sanofi struck a deal to sell Enjaymo, its treatment for Cold Agglutinin Disease, to Recordati for a potential $1 billion. Recordati will pay Sanofi $825 million upfront for global rights to the biologic, with an additional $250 million in milestone payments.

• Enjaymo, a humanized monoclonal antibody, helps treat Cold Agglutinin Disease by reducing the risk of hemolysis in patients.

• Key drugs in development for CAD include LNP023 (iptacopan), INCB050465 (parsaclisib), and others.

• Key companies in the Cold Agglutinin Disease space include Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Novartis, Incyte Corporation, and others.

• The Cold Agglutinin Disease treatment market is expected to grow significantly, driven by emerging therapies, strategic deals, and advancements in treatment options.

Cold Agglutinin Overview

Cold Agglutinin Disease (CAD) is a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by premature destruction of red blood cells (hemolysis). Autoimmune diseases occur when one’s immune system attacks healthy tissue; more specifically, CAD is a subtype of autoimmune hemolytic anemia. Autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHAs) are clinic-pathological entities characterized by the production of autoantibodies directed against surface antigens on red blood cells (RBCs). AIHAs are generally classified as warm, cold, or mixed type, depending on the optimum temperature at which the autoantibodies bind surface antigens. In this type of disorder, red blood cells are “tagged” by antibodies and are then destroyed by other types of immune cells. The disease is termed “cold” because the antibodies are active and cause hemolysis at cold temperatures, usually 3–4⁰C (37–39⁰F), which is not necessarily the case in other types of autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Cold Agglutinin Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cold Agglutinin Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cold Agglutinin epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Total Cold Agglutinin Disease prevalence cases

• Total Cold Agglutinin Disease diagnosed cases

• Cold Agglutinin Disease Gender-specific cases

• Cold Agglutinin Disease Type-specific cases

• Total Cold Agglutinin Disease treated cases

Cold Agglutinin Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cold Agglutinin market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cold Agglutinin market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cold Agglutinin Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cold Agglutinin Therapies and Key Companies

• LNP023 (iptacopan): Novartis

• INCB050465 (parsaclisib): Incyte Corporation

Cold Agglutinin Market Strengths

• There is an increasing demand for specialized treatments for rare autoimmune diseases like cold agglutinin disease, driving innovation and investment in biologics and other targeted therapies.

• Improved diagnostic technologies are helping identify cold agglutinin disease more efficiently, enabling earlier detection and better management of the condition. This is opening up new opportunities for treatment and monitoring.

Cold Agglutinin Market Opportunities

• As the understanding of autoimmune diseases grows, there is a significant opportunity to develop novel immunotherapies that target cold agglutinin disease, offering better treatment options for patients.

• Partnerships with academic and research institutions can accelerate the development of new drugs and treatments, creating opportunities for collaboration and innovation in the cold agglutinin space.

Scope of the Cold Agglutinin Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Cold Agglutinin Companies: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, Novartis, Incyte Corporation, and others.

• Key Cold Agglutinin Therapies: LNP023 (iptacopan), INCB050465 (parsaclisib), and others.

• Cold Agglutinin Therapeutic Assessment: Cold Agglutinin current marketed and Cold Agglutinin emerging therapies

• Cold Agglutinin Market Dynamics: Cold Agglutinin market drivers and Cold Agglutinin market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Cold Agglutinin Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Cold Agglutinin Market Access and Reimbursement

