Neuropathic Ocular Pain Market Set for Strong Growth by 2034, Predicts DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Neuropathic Ocular Pain (NOP) - Market Insight, Epidemiology, And Market Forecast - 2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Neuropathic Ocular Pain, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Neuropathic Ocular Pain market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Neuropathic Ocular Pain Market Report:

• The Neuropathic Ocular Pain market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In 2023, Japan had a total of approximately 3,352 thousand cases of eye disorders, with 36% of cases being Severe Dry Eye Disease (DED), 13% post-operative complications, 29% cataract surgery-related issues, and 21% other conditions like infections, systemic diseases, and ocular surface disorders.

• The EU4 and the UK accounted for 1,625 thousand cases of Neuropathic Ocular Pain (NOP) across the 7MM in 2023, with Italy having the highest number of cases (~535 thousand) followed by France (~350 thousand).

• DelveInsight's projections for 2023 show that the EU4 and the UK accounted for 44% of total eye disorder and surgery cases in the 7MM, surpassing the US (38%) and Japan (18%).

• The NOP market in 2023 primarily consisted of off-label therapies offering temporary relief, with a market size of approximately USD 100 million across the 7MM.

• The NOP market is expected to grow significantly with a CAGR of 5.2% during the study period (2020-2034), driven by emerging therapies.

• In January 2025, OKYO Pharma received $1.4 million in non-dilutive funding to strengthen its pipeline without diluting shareholder value.

• In October 2024, OKYO Pharma dosed the first patient in its Phase 2 trial of OK-101 for NCP.

• In July 2024, OKYO Pharma announced plans to advance OK-101 into a Phase 2 clinical trial for NCP, expected to begin in Q3 2024.

• In February 2024, OKYO Pharma received FDA approval for an IND for OK-101, targeting neuropathic corneal pain (NCP), a condition with significant unmet need.

• Emerging drugs in the ophthalmic space include OK-101, among others.

• Key companies in the ophthalmic space include Novartis AG, SALVAT, AbbVie Inc., Bausch & Lomb, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Spectra Vision Care, Alcon Laboratories, OKYO Pharma Limited, Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., IACTA Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Optocred Pharmaceuticals, BRIM Biotechnology, Inc., and others.

• The ophthalmic market, especially for neuropathic ocular pain, is expected to grow significantly with increasing focus on unmet medical needs and innovative treatments.

Neuropathic Ocular Pain Overview

Neuropathic ocular pain (NOP), also referred to as corneal neuropathic pain, is a condition marked by intense corneal pain triggered by stimuli that would normally be non-painful. This disorder arises from recurrent direct injury to the ocular nerves, leading to a heightened pain response. Patients often experience symptoms such as persistent, sharp, or burning pain in the eye, which can be exacerbated by everyday activities like blinking or exposure to light. In addition to pain, individuals may report symptoms such as dryness, irritation, and a sensation of a foreign body in the eye.

The discomfort may not correlate with visible damage to the cornea, complicating diagnosis and treatment. The pain associated with NOP can significantly impact daily functioning and quality of life, making effective management essential for those affected.

Neuropathic Ocular Pain Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Neuropathic Ocular Pain Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Neuropathic Ocular Pain epidemiology chapter in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by:

• Number of Cases of Several Eye Disorders and Surgeries

• Number of Cases of NOP in Several Eye Disorders and Surgeries

Neuropathic Ocular Pain Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Neuropathic Ocular Pain market or expected to be launched during the study period. The analysis covers the uptake of neuropathic ocular pain in the market by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Neuropathic Ocular Pain Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Neuropathic Ocular Pain Therapies and Key Companies

• OK-101: OKYO Pharmaceuticals

Neuropathic Ocular Pain Market Strengths

• Increased awareness of Neuropathic Ocular Pain (NOP) and better diagnostic techniques are leading to improved identification and management of the condition, expanding market growth.

• The development of new, targeted therapies like OK-101, explicitly designed for neuropathic corneal pain, offers promising treatment options in a previously underserved market.

Neuropathic Ocular Pain Market Opportunities

• As NOP is classified as an orphan disease, companies have significant opportunities to develop niche therapies, benefiting from incentives like orphan drug status and market exclusivity.

• With a high unmet need for FDA-approved treatments for NOP, there is a strong opportunity for new drugs to capture market share, particularly those that provide long-term relief and target the root causes of pain.

Scope of the Neuropathic Ocular Pain Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Neuropathic Ocular Pain Companies: Novartis AG, SALVAT, AbbVie Inc., Bausch & Lomb, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Spectra Vision Care, Alcon Laboratories, OKYO Pharma Limited, Ocular Therapeutix, IACTA Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Optocred Pharmaceuticals, BRIM Biotechnology, and others.

• Key Neuropathic Ocular Pain Therapies: OK-101, among others.

• Neuropathic Ocular Pain Therapeutic Assessment: Neuropathic Ocular Pain current marketed and Neuropathic Ocular Pain emerging therapies

• Neuropathic Ocular Pain Market Dynamics: Neuropathic Ocular Pain market drivers and Neuropathic Ocular Pain market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Neuropathic Ocular Pain Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Neuropathic Ocular Pain Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Neuropathic Ocular Pain Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Neuropathic Ocular Pain

3. SWOT analysis of Neuropathic Ocular Pain

4. Neuropathic Ocular Pain Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Neuropathic Ocular Pain Market Overview at a Glance

6. Neuropathic Ocular Pain Disease Background and Overview

7. Neuropathic Ocular Pain Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Neuropathic Ocular Pain

9. Neuropathic Ocular Pain Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Neuropathic Ocular Pain Unmet Needs

11. Neuropathic Ocular Pain Emerging Therapies

12. Neuropathic Ocular Pain Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Neuropathic Ocular Pain Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Neuropathic Ocular Pain Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Neuropathic Ocular Pain Market Drivers

16. Neuropathic Ocular Pain Market Barriers

17. Neuropathic Ocular Pain Appendix

18. Neuropathic Ocular Pain Report Methodology

