Get Ready to Dive In! Master P Launches Fishbone Express: A New Seafood Sensation

Percy Miller, Fishbone Seafood Express

Bridging the Wealth Gap through Flavorful Culinary Entrepreneurship

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The wait is finally over! Percy Miller, the legendary Master P, is shaking up the culinary scene with the launch of Fishbone Express, a groundbreaking seafood franchise co-founded by Miller in partnership with Fishbone Seafood Restaurants . Mark your calendars for an unforgettable grand opening on Saturday, February 1, 2025, from 1 PM to 3 PM! Don’t miss an afternoon packed with a live DJ, mouthwatering seafood sampling, and an exhilarating ribbon-cutting ceremony!Growing up in the vibrant city of New Orleans, Percy Miller, known as Master P, developed a deep passion for food that reflects his cultural heritage and entrepreneurial spirit. His previous ventures, including Master P’s Food and Dreams, No Limit Eats, and Soul by Master P, showcase his commitment to quality and community empowerment. Through Fishbone Express, Miller combines his love for culinary arts with a mission to foster entrepreneurship, embodying his belief that food can nourish and catalyze economic growth and opportunity.This exciting venture includes the flagship location in North Hollywood, owned by Maxwell pride T. His collaboration with Miller and Fishbone Express brings a fresh perspective to the brand, designed to serve quick, flavorful seafood that caters to the hustle and bustle of modern life. Get ready to indulge in the signature PMiller's Fishboy Sandwich—a taste sensation that promises to have your taste buds dancing!Join us on February 1, 2025, at 5300 Lankershim Blvd., N. Hollywood, CA, to celebrate flavor, community, and inspiration! Fishbone Express isn't just about delectable seafood; it's about igniting our entrepreneurial spirit. Miller believes that success is within reach for anyone willing to put in the effort, and this venture emphasizes the vital mission of bridging the wealth gap while creating opportunities for every aspiring entrepreneur.Don’t forget to bring your friends and family for an afternoon of seafood fun and inspiration! For more information about Percy Miller, Fishbone Express, or franchise opportunities, please email dayna@dwillhunt.com.

