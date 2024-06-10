Fishbone Seafood Restaurants Announces Partnership with Business Mogul Master P, aka Percy Miller.
Introducing Fishbone Seafood Express, P. Miller Franchise EditionLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fishbone Seafood Restaurants, a premier name in seafood dining, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with business mogul Percy Miller, also known as Master P. This collaboration introduces the new Fishbone Seafood Express, P. Miller Franchise Edition. The new Fishbone Seafood Express will open this fall in North Hollywood, and feature a streamlined menu with new specialty items, such as the all-new Fish'Boy – a delicious catfish sandwich served grilled or fried – curated by Miller himself. Miller, known for his passion for food and business acumen, aims to deliver gourmet seafood experiences to communities nationwide.
Fishbone Seafood Restaurants was founded in 2015 with a single location in Tarzana, California, and has rapidly expanded to more than 12 locations. The North Hollywood location will be the first-ever Fishbone Seafood Express.
Percy Miller's Expertise in Business and Marketing
Percy Miller is a highly successful entrepreneur with monumental achievements in business and marketing. He co-founded Broadus Foods, a cereal company offering a range of flavored cereals. Showcasing his Louisiana roots and his grandparents' recipes, Miller launched Uncle P's Food, offering a variety of products that celebrate Southern cuisine. Miller's strategic insights and innovative approach have made him a trusted name in the food industry. His extensive experience spans multiple successful ventures, making him a highly respected figure in the business world. Miller's partnership with Fishbone Seafood is expected to contribute significantly to the success of Fishbone Seafood Express.
Commitment to Community Service
The Fishbone brand is deeply committed to giving back to the communities they serve. They partnered with, My Friend's House, a 501(c)(3)( https://www.myfriendshousela.org/) non-profit human service organization providing life-sustaining essentials to individuals experiencing homelessness and economic disadvantages. This collaboration will see Fishbone Seafood Express joining My Friend's House's outreach June 19, 2024, on Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles, where they will provide hot meals to unhoused individuals.
