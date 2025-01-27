Freedom Confectionery Partners with Hy-Vee to Expand Reach of Allergy-Friendly Sweets in the U.S.

Freedom Confectionery's plant-based, allergen-free treats now available at over 280 Hy-Vee stores nationwide.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freedom Confectionery LLC has announced its new partnership with Hy-Vee, a prominent employee-owned supermarket chain operating across the Midwestern and Southern United States. This collaboration introduces Freedom Confectionery's exclusive range of plant-based, allergy-friendly sweets to a broader American audience, aligning with both companies' commitments to inclusive dietary needs.Established as the world's only confectionery brand catering to the top 14 allergens, as well as being Halal, Kosher, and PKU-suitable, Freedom Confectionery offers a variety of sweets that are accessible to individuals regardless of dietary restrictions. These products are entirely plant-based, appealing to vegans and vegetarians, and are designed to be safe for people with allergies to nuts, gluten, dairy, and soy.Hy-Vee, known for its diverse product offerings and quality service, operates over 280 stores and an extensive online shop. This strategic listing enables Freedom Confectionery to reach families and individuals seeking healthier, more inclusive confectionery options across the nation.“We are beyond excited to have Freedom Confectionery featured in Hy-Vee stores,” said Brendan president of Freedom Confectionery LLC. “This partnership enables us to bring our mission of inclusivity to a larger audience, ensuring that no one must miss out on enjoying the sweet things in life. Hy-Vee and Freedom Confectionery share a common mission: to provide customers with an inclusive confectionery range where no one is left out, regardless of allergen needs, religious preferences, or lifestyle choices. With U.S. consumers increasingly seeking products free from artificial flavors, colors, and allergens, as well as cleaner ingredient profiles, Freedom Confectionery has been leading the way in this space since 2008.”For more information or to purchase Freedom Confectionery products at Hy-Vee, consumers can visit www.hy-vee.com. About Freedom ConfectioneryFreedom Confectionery has recently been acknowledged by The Insight Partners in its "Global Vegan Confectionery Market – Forecast to 2027" report as a leading figure in the industry. This recognition underscores the company's commitment to producing confectioneries that cater to vegan, vegetarian, and allergy-sensitive consumers since its establishment in 2013. Freedom Confectionery was the first in Europe to create gelatine-free marshmallows on a commercial scale, positioning itself as a forerunner in the allergen-free market.The company's management team, with roots in the industry dating back to 2008, originally owned F T F Sweets Ltd, which traded as Goody Good Stuff known for introducing the world's first gelatine-free gummy sweets. Today, Freedom Confectionery continues this tradition of innovation by specializing in vegan and allergen-free marshmallows and gummies. Their rigorous commitment to safety includes comprehensive ingredient labeling on all packages, ensuring consumers have confidence in the products they purchase.Emphasizing their dedication to quality, every product from Freedom Confectionery undergoes stringent laboratory testing to meet the company's high standards for allergen-free certification. This process is part of their broader mission to provide safe, natural confectionery options that do not compromise on taste or quality.

