UNITAR Orientation Course for New Delegates on the Work of ECOSOC

16 January 2025, New York, USA - The United Nations Institute of Training and Research (UNITAR) office in New York, in collaboration with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA), hosted an orientation course on the work of the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) at UN Headquarters in New York for new delegates. With around 125 attendees, the event provided diplomats, UN officials, and key stakeholders with an in-depth understanding of ECOSOC’s crucial role in advancing sustainable development across economic, social, and environmental dimensions.

Opening remarks were delivered by Mr. Marco A. Suazo, Head of UNITAR office in New York, and H.E. Mr. Lok Bahadur Thapa, Vice President of ECOSOC and Permanent Representative of Nepal to the UN, setting the stage for a day of insightful discussions and knowledge-sharing.