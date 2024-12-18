4 new tools and a complete extension upgrade: Seller Assistant sums up the past year

Amazon seller Software Price List Analyzer Find your perfect brands fast with Brand Analyzer by Seller Assistant

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the year comes to an end, it’s a great time to reflect on the milestones achieved and the tools developed to support Amazon sellers in growing their businesses. Seller Assistant remains committed to simplifying and enhancing the product sourcing journey for its users.Key highlights from 2024 include: Price List Analyzer : Revolutionizing bulk Amazon wholesale price list scanning, this tool simplifies the process of identifying high-margin, low-risk leads for wholesale, online arbitrage, and dropshipping. Sellers can quickly scan supplier price lists or parse websites to uncover profitable deals with good sales potential.Brand Analyzer: Designed to streamline brand research, this tool provides instant access to key metrics, helping sellers identify resale-friendly brands that align with revenue goals. Downloadable reports make it easy to analyze brand performance comprehensively.Seller Spy: Offering competitive insights, this feature tracks pricing strategies, product launches, and inventory changes. Users can leverage this data to adjust pricing or add promising products to their stores.Storefront Widget: Integrating directly with Amazon seller storefronts, this widget facilitates competitor analysis by offering actionable insights into product categories, sales performance metrics, and risk assessments.Side Panel View: Enhancing efficiency, this feature displays essential Amazon product data directly on supplier websites, eliminating the need to switch tabs during research.VPN for Amazon Sellers: A Chrome extension tailored for Amazon sellers, this VPN solution ensures privacy, bypasses geo-restrictions, and supports advanced product research without requiring additional tools.API and Integrations: Open API access, along with Zapier and Make integrations, enables customized workflows for tailored sourcing processes. Detailed documentation ensures smooth integration and usability. Seller Assistant Tutorial : A comprehensive guide covering all tools and features, the tutorial empowers sellers to maximize efficiency and profitability, regardless of experience level.Looking ahead to 2025, the focus will remain on delivering innovative solutions to support sellers in achieving their goals. Participation in the Beta Testing Program offers early access to premium features and the opportunity to provide valuable feedback.Seasonal greetings and best wishes for a successful and prosperous new year!

