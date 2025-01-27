PHILIPPINES, January 27 - Press Release

January 27, 2025 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on DOH Sec. Herbosa saying RH Law is enough to address teen pregnancy Pinapaalala ko po sa Department of Health Secretary na pinapalakas ng Prevention of Adolescent Pregnancy (PAP) Bill ang Responsible Parenthood and Reproductive Health (RPRH) Law. Ngayon pa at national emergency pa rin ang teen pregnancy, it is only right that we strengthen the RPRH Law. It is only right that we pass a measure that mandates the government to direct our attention and resources to this particular issue of teen pregnancy. Whether we like it or not, ayon sa datos ay may mga kabataang sexually active at kasalukuyan ng hinaharap ang mga kinahihinatnan nito. Kailangan nila ng angkop na impormasyon at serbisyo, dagdag sa nakatakda sa RPRH. Hindi dapat ipinagkakait sa kanila ang magpoprotekta sa kalusugan nila. This is also why the HIV Law we passed specifies that adolescents can access HIV testing and treatment even without the consent of parents. The Raising the Age of Sexual Consent Law also recognizes that adolescents have agency to give consent at 16 so we must also recognize their abilities to make decisions on their health. The PAP Bill is needed to empower adolescents to protect themselves.

