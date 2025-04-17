Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,726 in the last 365 days.

Escudero: Statement on the passing of superstar and national artist Nora Aunor

PHILIPPINES, April 17 - Press Release
April 17, 2025

ESCUDERO: STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF SUPERSTAR AND NATIONAL ARTIST NORA AUNOR

Nais kong ipaabot ang aking pakikiramay sa pamilya at sa buong showbiz industry sa pagpanaw ng nag-iisang superstar at national artist Miss Nora Aunor.

Bukod sa pareho kaming taga-Bicol, isa si Ate Guy sa mga hinahangaan kong artista. Noong 2015, kasama ako sa mga lumagda sa resolusyon ng Senado na nagbigay-pugay sa kanya dahil sa kanyang Lifetime Achievement Award mula sa ASEAN International Film Festival and Awards (AIFFA).

Paalam at maraming salamat, Ate Guy. Mananatili ang iyong ningning at alaala sa puso ng bawat Pilipino.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Escudero: Statement on the passing of superstar and national artist Nora Aunor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more