April 17, 2025 ESCUDERO: STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF SUPERSTAR AND NATIONAL ARTIST NORA AUNOR Nais kong ipaabot ang aking pakikiramay sa pamilya at sa buong showbiz industry sa pagpanaw ng nag-iisang superstar at national artist Miss Nora Aunor. Bukod sa pareho kaming taga-Bicol, isa si Ate Guy sa mga hinahangaan kong artista. Noong 2015, kasama ako sa mga lumagda sa resolusyon ng Senado na nagbigay-pugay sa kanya dahil sa kanyang Lifetime Achievement Award mula sa ASEAN International Film Festival and Awards (AIFFA). Paalam at maraming salamat, Ate Guy. Mananatili ang iyong ningning at alaala sa puso ng bawat Pilipino.

