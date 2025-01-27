PHILIPPINES, January 27 - Press Release

January 27, 2025 Senator Joel Villanueva

National Bible Day Manifestation

27 January 2025 God's Word: Source of HOPE (Harmony, Obedience, Peace, Empowerment) Mr. President, dear colleagues, a blessed afternoon to all of you. Today, we celebrate the 8th National Bible Day, established through Republic Act No. 11163, which designates the last Monday of January each year as a special working holiday. This reflects the nation's deep-rooted faith and the importance of the Bible as a moral, ethical, and spiritual guide for the Filipino people. This morning, we are truly blessed to be able to join in the celebration of the annual National Bible Day in Makati, alongside our Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Mark Villar, and the People's Champ, our former colleague here in the Senate and author of RA 11163, Senator Manny Pacquiao. For the past 8 years, we have consistently placed Jesus at the center of our efforts, uniting us all in faith and purpose. In the Philippines, where faith is deeply intertwined with our culture and identity, the Bible has always played a very important role. It is not simply a religious book, but a source of wisdom, comfort, and hope. It reminds us of God's love, His promises, and His guidance. As lawmakers, we seek guidance to be able to create meaningful laws which mirror the principles, traditions, and beliefs that we hold dear as a nation. While the Constitution is our fundamental and supreme law, it is the Word of God that serves as our guide and moral compass. The Preamble of our Constitution even states that "We the sovereign Filipino people imploring the aid of Almighty God..." Mr. President, the God that we are talking about is the God of the bible. One of my favorite characters in the Bible is Joseph the Dreamer. His story, as told in Genesis 37-50, is a powerful reminder that unwavering hope and faith in God can shape righteous leaders and inspire young people to fulfill their God- given purpose. From being a young shepherd and then being sold into slavery no less than by his own brothers, Joseph did not lose hope. He remained faithful to God and rose to become the second-most powerful leader in Egypt. During the famine, his leadership saved countless lives in Egypt and its surrounding nations. Proverbs 22:6 says, "Train up a child in the way that he should go so that when he is old, he shall not depart from it." Mr. President, imagine a nation where the youth are raised with the practice of reading the Bible, where the youth constantly ask themselves "What would Jesus do?" to guide their thoughts, words, and deeds. Marahil, mas marami pang magiging katulad ni Joseph na tatayo sa bulwagang ito na tapat na maglilingkod sa para sa ating Diyos at Bayan. Sa araw pong ito ng National Bible Day, let us recommit to nurturing the spiritual well-being of the next generation. In a world of rapid technological advancement and societal challenges, let us teach them to seek the wisdom found in the book of life which is the Word of God, the Bible and to build their lives on its solid foundation. In closing, let me quote 2 Timothy 3:16-17 (New Living Translation): "All Scripture is inspired by God and is useful to teach us what is true and to make us realize what is wrong in our lives. It corrects us when we are wrong and teaches us to do what is right. God uses it to prepare and equip His people to do every good work." With this, it is my prayer, this humble representation's prayer that my fellow public servants and every Filipino will turn to the Bible as a source of hope, wisdom, and guidance. Let us integrate God's Word into our personal lives, our families, and even in the performance of our work. Let us be a nation that not only believes in God but also lives according to His Word because as Psalm 33:12 says, "Blessed is the nation whose God is the Lord." Maligayang ikawalong taon ng Pambansang Araw ng Bibliya po sa ating lahat. Maraming salamat, Ginoong Pangulo, at isang mapagpalang araw po sa bawat isa.

