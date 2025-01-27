Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation on first 2025 G20 Development Working Group meeting

The first 2025 G20 Development Working Group (DWG) meeting, was held from 20–23 January. It was characterized by significant robust discussions that are aimed at tackling global development challenges. The meeting was officially opened by Minister in the Presidency, Maropene Ramokgopa, who emphasized the importance of fostering global solidarity, equality, and sustainable development to create a future characterized by resilience, inclusivity, and sustainability.

Over the three days, G20 DWG members emphasized the importance of investing in enabling the optimal provision of global public goods, universal social protection, financing for development, and the urgent need to address illicit financial flows (IFFs) in the pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The meeting reaffirmed that social protection is a critical tool in reducing poverty and inequality while fostering inclusive and sustainable development. The G20 DWG highlighted the importance of scaling up social protection systems, particularly in developing economies, to ensure universal access to essential services. Discussions emphasized the necessity of addressing the needs of marginalized groups, including those in the informal economy and small enterprises, with an emphasis on ensuring that no one is left behind.

A key focus of the meeting was the growing financing gap for achieving the SDGs. The DWG acknowledged the urgent need for additional, at-scale, and predictable financing to support sustainable development, particularly in Africa and other developing countries. Several speakers emphasised the need for stronger regulatory frameworks and international cooperation to enhance national capacities for tackling IFFs, which continue to undermine development efforts.

Illicit financial flows, particularly through trade mis-invoicing, were highlighted as a significant barrier to achieving the SDGs.

The G20 DWG also recognized the importance of partnerships between customs administrations, financial intelligence units, and law enforcement agencies in curbing these illicit flows. These efforts are crucial for creating fiscal space that enables countries to finance the SDGs and achieve long-term economic resilience.

As part of its programme, the South African Presidency G20 DWG will host several meetings to develop key outputs and map out a programme of action to advance progress on the SDGs and other global development priorities. The following meetings are scheduled:

14–16 April 2025 – Second DWG meeting, Cape Town

25–27 May 2025 – Third DWG meeting, KwaZulu Natal

21–23 July 2025 – Fourth DWG meeting, Mpumalanga

24–25 July 2025 – Ministerial meeting, Mpumalanga

The 2025 G20 DWG meeting concluded with a clear commitment to tackling the interconnected challenges of social protection, financing for development, and illicit financial flows. The discussions underscored the need for urgent action to close the development financing gap, mobilize resources effectively, and build resilient economies. As the world moves closer to the 2030 SDG deadline, many speakers in the G20 DWG emphasised the need to support developing countries in their pursuit of sustainable and inclusive development, with a focus on creating fiscal space, enhancing financial transparency, and ensuring that no one is left behind.

