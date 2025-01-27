New Haven Barracks / DUI 2 Refusal, DLS, Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5000425

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 01/26/2025 at 2112 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hunt Farm Road, Bristol, VT

VIOLATION(s):

-DUI #2 - Refusal

-FIPO

-DLS

-Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Dean Bushee

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/26/25 at approximately 1203 hours, Troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to a call for service for a motorist operating their vehicle in a negligent manner on Hunt Farm Road. Through investigation it was determined Dean Bushee (27) of Bristol, VT was the operator. Bushee left before Troopers arrival.

Bushee later arrived back at the residence and the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks responded for another call for service of a Family Fight. Troopers detected indicators of impairment. During the course of the investigation Bushee provided Troopers with false and misleading information. Bushee was found to have operated a motor vehicle with a criminally suspended license, and had caused damage to property not belonging to him.

Bushee refused to be screened and was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. Bushee was released with a citation to appear before the Vermont Superior Court – Addison Criminal Division at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/10/2025 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.