Royalton Barracks / DUI - Refusal

CASE#: 25B2000460

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Clark

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933





DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tillies Way, Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal





ACCUSED: Brian Mace

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT









SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/27/2025 VSP - Royalton responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Tillies Way in Hartland. Troopers arrived on scene and found a vehicle overturned in the culvert adjacent to the road at the intersection of Shute Rd and Tillies Way. Investigation revealed that the operator had left the scene of the crash and returned home. The operator, identified as Brian Mace of Hartland, was contacted at his residence. Further investigation revealed that Mace had operated a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Mace was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to Hartford PD for processing. Mace issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 02/11/25 at 0830 to answer to the charge of DUI - Refusal.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/11/25 / 0830

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

















