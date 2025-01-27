Royalton Barracks / DUI - Refusal

Submit Release
CASE#: 25B2000460

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Clark                            

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933


DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tillies Way, Hartland, VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal


ACCUSED: Brian Mace                                                

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT



SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/27/2025 VSP - Royalton responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Tillies Way in Hartland. Troopers arrived on scene and found a vehicle overturned in the culvert adjacent to the road at the intersection of Shute Rd and Tillies Way. Investigation revealed that the operator had left the scene of the crash and returned home. The operator, identified as Brian Mace of Hartland, was contacted at his residence. Further investigation revealed that Mace had operated a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Mace was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to Hartford PD for processing. Mace issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 02/11/25 at 0830 to answer to the charge of DUI - Refusal.



COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/11/25 / 0830      

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A      

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE





*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



Trooper Jacob Clark

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks – Troop B

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

802-234-9933

 

