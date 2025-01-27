Royalton Barracks / DUI - Refusal
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B2000460
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr Clark
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802) 234-9933
DATE/TIME: 01/27/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tillies Way, Hartland, VT
VIOLATION: DUI - Refusal
ACCUSED: Brian Mace
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 1/27/2025 VSP - Royalton responded to a report of a single motor vehicle crash on Tillies Way in Hartland. Troopers arrived on scene and found a vehicle overturned in the culvert adjacent to the road at the intersection of Shute Rd and Tillies Way. Investigation revealed that the operator had left the scene of the crash and returned home. The operator, identified as Brian Mace of Hartland, was contacted at his residence. Further investigation revealed that Mace had operated a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. Mace was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to Hartford PD for processing. Mace issued a citation to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on 02/11/25 at 0830 to answer to the charge of DUI - Refusal.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/11/25 / 0830
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Jacob Clark
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks – Troop B
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
802-234-9933
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.