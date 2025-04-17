Re: Traffic alert – US RT 2 ( Main St) Concord

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2 (Main St) in Concord is open for one lane of travel in the area near Shadow Lake Road due to a crash and lines down.

This incident is expected to last for an unknown period of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

802-748-3111 option 3









