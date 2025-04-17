Submit Release
Re: Traffic alert – US RT 2 ( Main St) Concord

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St Johnsbury

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

US Route 2 (Main St) in Concord is open for one lane of travel in the area near Shadow Lake Road due to a crash and lines down.

 

This incident is expected to last for an unknown period of time.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

 

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Vermont State Police

802-748-3111 option 3



State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St Johnsbury

  

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

US Route 2 (Main St) in Concord is blocked in the area near Shadow Lake Road due to a crash and lines down.

 

This incident is expected to last for an unknown period of time.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.   

 

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Vermont State Police

802-748-3111 option 3

 

