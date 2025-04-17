Re: Traffic alert – US RT 2 ( Main St) Concord
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 (Main St) in Concord is open for one lane of travel in the area near Shadow Lake Road due to a crash and lines down.
This incident is expected to last for an unknown period of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Vermont State Police
802-748-3111 option 3
Sent: Thursday, April 17, 2025 5:35 AM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: Traffic alert – US RT 2 ( Main St) Concord
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Johnsbury
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 (Main St) in Concord is blocked in the area near Shadow Lake Road due to a crash and lines down.
This incident is expected to last for an unknown period of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Vermont State Police
802-748-3111 option 3
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.