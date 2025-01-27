Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Spencerville Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Athens
|WOUB Center for Public Media
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Le-Ax Regional Water District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Auglaize
|St. Marys City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Belmont
|Belmont College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Brown
|Georgetown Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Columbiana
|City of Columbiana
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wellsville Carnegie Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Rocky River City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Strongsville City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Darke
|Village of Ithaca
Special Audit
1/1/2012 TO 1/31/2022
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Erie
|Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Greene County Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Guernsey
|Western Guernsey Regional Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Madison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Sycamore Community City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Huron
|South Central Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Lorain
|Lorain County Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|Austintown Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Marion
|Marion Technical College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Medina
|Highland Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Meigs
|Meigs County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Miami Crossing Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Morrow
|Village of Marengo
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Muskingum
|Muskingum County Families and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ohio School Benefits Cooperative
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Richland
|North Central State College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|North Central State College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Nordonia Hills City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|University of Akron Research Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Trumbull
|Brookfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Van Wert City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Norwayne Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|
