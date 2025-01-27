Submit Release
News Search

There were 159 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,155 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Spencerville Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Athens WOUB Center for Public Media
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Le-Ax Regional Water District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Auglaize St. Marys City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Belmont Belmont College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Brown Georgetown Exempted Village School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Columbiana City of Columbiana
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wellsville Carnegie Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Cuyahoga Rocky River City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Strongsville City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Darke Village of Ithaca
Special Audit
1/1/2012 TO 1/31/2022		 Special Audit FFR
Erie Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Greene Greene County Vocational School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Guernsey Western Guernsey Regional Water District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Madison Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Sycamore Community City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Huron South Central Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Lorain Lorain County Community College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning Austintown Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Marion Marion Technical College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Medina Highland Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Meigs Meigs County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Miami Crossing Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Morrow Village of Marengo
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Muskingum Muskingum County Families and Children First Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ohio School Benefits Cooperative
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Richland North Central State College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
North Central State College
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Nordonia Hills City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
University of Akron Research Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Trumbull Brookfield Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Van Wert Van Wert City School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Norwayne Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more