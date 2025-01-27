Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 28, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Spencerville Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Athens WOUB Center for Public Media

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Le-Ax Regional Water District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Auglaize St. Marys City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Belmont Belmont College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Brown Georgetown Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Columbiana City of Columbiana

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wellsville Carnegie Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Cuyahoga Rocky River City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Strongsville City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Darke Village of Ithaca

Special Audit

1/1/2012 TO 1/31/2022 Special Audit FFR

Erie Erie Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Greene Greene County Vocational School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Guernsey Western Guernsey Regional Water District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Madison Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Sycamore Community City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Hamilton County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Huron South Central Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Logan Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Lorain Lorain County Community College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Austintown Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Marion Marion Technical College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Highland Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Meigs Meigs County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit Montgomery Miami Crossing Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Morrow Village of Marengo

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Muskingum Muskingum County Families and Children First Council

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Ohio School Benefits Cooperative

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Richland North Central State College Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

North Central State College

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Nordonia Hills City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit University of Akron Research Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Trumbull Brookfield Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Van Wert Van Wert City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne Norwayne Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit