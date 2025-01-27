NEBRASKA, January 27 - CONTACT:

Five Names Forwarded for County Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – The Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District provided the following five names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Makayla S. Danner, Michael W. Jensen, Tamara T. Mosby, Patrick R. Runge, and David M. Wear, all of Omaha.

The Fourth Judicial District consists of Douglas County. The vacancy is due to the resignation of Judge Darryl R. Lowe.