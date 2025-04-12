NEBRASKA, April 12 - CONTACT:

Gov. Pillen Requests Federal Disaster Declaration for March Storms

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has sent a request to President Donald J. Trump asking for a major disaster declaration resulting from the winter storm that hit the state March 18 and 19. Twenty-seven counties have met damage assessments making them eligible for a federal declaration request. So far, damage estimates have exceeded $64.8 million. The bulk of those costs are due to utility repairs.

Counties requested to be covered in the declaration include Boone, Burt, Butler, Cass, Clay, Colfax, Cuming, Dodge, Douglas, Fillmore, Hamilton, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nuckolls, Otoe, Platte, Polk, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward, Thayer, Thurston, Washington, Webster and York.

The storm, which produced thunderstorms, sleet, high winds and blizzard conditions resulted in the closure of major roadways, including 160 miles of Interstate 80 and 70 miles of Interstate 29. The most significant damage was to power poles and electrical lines. More than 1700 poles were downed or destroyed. At the height of the storm, an estimated 200,000 customers were without power. To assist those who were without electricity for a prolonged period, some communities – including York and Fremont – established emergency shelters. Additional damage reports have included downed trees and structures.

In his letter to the President, Gov. Pillen called the mid-March storm “one of the most destructive winter weather events to impact Nebraska in recent history…”

Federal funding approval would help cover costs in the above-named counties to repair damaged infrastructure and assist with debris clean up.