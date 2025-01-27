alt.ai ranked 18th in Technology Fast 50 2024 Japan

alt.ai ranked 18th in Technology Fast 50 2024 Japanーa ranking of fastest growing technology companies, with a 330% revenue (sales) growth rate

TOKYO, JAPAN, January 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- alt Inc. ( https://alt.ai/en/ , head office: Minato-ku, Tokyo; CEO: Kazutaka Yonekura) is pleased to announce that it ranked 18th in the Technology Fast 50 2024 Japan, with revenue (sales) growth of 330% over the past three accounting periods. Technology Fast 50 Japan, held annually by Deloitte Tohmatsu Group, is a ranking program of 50 fastest-growing Japanese companies in the Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) industries based on their revenue (sales) growth percentage over the last three accounting periods.Technology Fast 50 Japan is a Japanese edition of the ranking program series of TMT industries held by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited at a global level. It has been serving as a benchmark for growth potential and success for corporations in the TMT industries. Companies, both listed and unlisted, are eligible to apply for Technology Fast 50 Japan and the top 50 companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth in revenue (sales) over the last three accounting periods are announced each year. Please visit http://www.deloitte.com/jp/fast50 for further information on the program.■Factors behind receiving the awardBy providing personalized artificial intelligence, alt aims to accelerate the realization of an autonomous society—making memories eternal, reproducing will, and maximizing and externalizing individual value. alt has been a pioneer in the research and development of P.A.I. (Personal Artificial Intelligence) with two missions: “from Laboro to Opera” and "making our existence eternal." P.A.I. is designed to digitize our intentions and bring them to the cloud so that AI clones can perform any digital work; in other words, we’re building a world in which everyone has their own AI, freed from labor (Lavoro) and able to immerse themselves in artistic activity (Opera).We believe we owe our success in achieving this rate of growth to our pursuit of a wide range of cutting-edge technologies and our creativity in rapidly building products that weave together technology and market needs. In addition, by building strategic partnerships with leading companies in various industries both in Japan and overseas, which have enabled us to build a wide range of supply systems, expanding our market understanding and customer base.We will keep continuing to promote our business with the pursuit of excellence and creativity towards realizing the vision of each and every "P.A.I." (One P.A.I.).■About Technology Fast 50 Japan ProgramTechnology Fast 50 Japan is the Japanese edition of the ranking program series organized by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, an international public accounting and consulting firm that ranks companies in TMT industries based on their recent revenue (sales) growth over the last three accounting periods. The revenue growth rates are used as indices to rank the fastest-growing companies regardless of their company size. Entries are accepted from both listed and unlisted companies in all TMT industry segments including hardware, software, communications, media, life sciences and clean technology.＊Disclaimer regarding the information disclosed in Technology Fast 50 Japan ProgramIn tabulating Technology Fast 50 Japan, Deloitte Tohmatsu Group and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited have made reasonable efforts to ensure their accuracy. However, because it is based on information provided by applicant companies to Technology Fast 50 Japan, such information is provided “as is” and not intended for expressing any opinions regarding their accuracy, and Deloitte Tohmatsu Group and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited make no representation or warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied, to the accuracy of the information. For further information on the Technology Fast 50 Japan program, please visit http://www.deloitte.com/jp/fast50 ■About alt Inc.Founded in November 2014, alt is a company that "aims to free people from unproductive labor" by creating "P.A.I." (Personal Artificial Intelligence) and AI clones. In addition to AI GIJIROKU, a communication intelligence that utilizes speech recognition technology born from the development of an AI dialogue engine, we also develop and provide products, such as altBRAIN, CLONEdev, and altTalk, that provide solutions to various business issues through PoC (Proof of Concept).

