Essex County Sheriff's Department//Missing Person UPDATE
Sent on behalf of Essex County Sheriff's Department
UPDATE: Monica has been located safe.
STATE OF VERMONT
ESSEX COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPT
Case #25EXC000062
Officer: Deputy Matthew Thomas
Contact#: (802) 676-3500
Date: 01/20/2025
Town: Brighton (Island Pond), VT
MISSING PERSON
Name: Monica Quick
Age: 59
Summary: On 01/20/2025 the Essex County Sheriff's Department was notified of a missing person from Brighton, VT. Investigation revealed that Monica Quick had left her residence on Saturday 01/18/2025 and has not returned home or been in contact with Family since then. She is believed to be operating a Dark Blue 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Vermont License Plate KMT862 . She is believed to be in the Orleans/ Essex County area. The circumstances of this event are not considered suspicious but there are concerns for Monica's welfare.
Monica is a white female, approximately 5'03" and 110 lbs with brown hair and green eyes. She has long hair and wears glasses. A photograph of her is attached.
Anyone with information regarding Monica Quick's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the the Essex County Sheriff's Department at (802) 676-3500. Please note that the Sheriff's Department phone is not monitored 24/7.
Deputy Matthew Thomas
Essex County Sheriff's Department
Guildhall, VT
802-535-0278 (Cell)
802-676-3500 (Office)
Sergeant Abigail Drew
Patrol Commander
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.