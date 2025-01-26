PHOTO RELEASE: Kristi Noem Sworn in as the Secretary of DHS

WASHINGTON - Yesterday, Kristi Noem was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in a vote of 59-34 and sworn in as the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

