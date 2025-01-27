eschbach Gains Platinum Cybersecurity Assessment from CyberVadis

CyberVadis Cybersecurity Certificate Global software developer eschbach, provider of the Shiftconnector®

Company awarded highest rating for excellence in cybersecurity management

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global software developer eschbach, provider of the Shiftconnectorenterprise manufacturing platform for the process industry, announces that it has received a top Platinum rating in the CyberVadis Risk Management assessment. The Platinum award signifies the highest level of cybersecurity recognition for eschbach’s exceptional maturity in data privacy and protection, business continuity, risk management, and overall security practices that exceed industry standards. The rating positions eschbach among the top 3.67% of companies worldwide.“eschbach’s attainment of this prestigious Platinum Medal ranking is a testament to eschbach’s expert team and our dedication to keeping the highest standards of cybersecurity for our customers. The Platinum CyberVadis risk management assessment and the resulting score, underscores eschbach proactive approach to mitigating cyber threats and safeguarding sensitive information for our chemical and pharma manufacturing customers,” said Andreas Eschbach, Founder and CEO of eschbach.To achieve its Platinum status Eschbach submitted to a thorough evaluation and analysis by CyberVadis experts against industry best standards. A cybersecurity risk assessment solution developed by EcoVadis, the CyberVadis assessment is a rigorous review to determine a company’s cybersecurity readiness based on criteria such as data protection measures, network security, vulnerability management, and compliance with industry standards and regulations. CyberVadis often assesses a company's cybersecurity practices in relation to their third-party vendors, making the Platinum award a valuable indicator for potential clients about their data security.eschbach’s Shiftconnectorenterprise software is an AI-driven platform that isolates knowledge hidden in everyday operations to give chemical processing and pharma manufacturing teams at every level an easy way to access vital information from multiple sources across the enterprise. Access to this knowledge streamlines collaboration, supports operational efficiencies, asset performance, mitigates risks, and enhances competitive advantage.About eschbach and ShiftconnectorWith U.S. offices in Boston, MA, and European headquarters in Bad Sackingen, Germany, eschbach is the global enterprise software solution for plant process management. Shiftconnectorincorporates AI technology and helps manufacturing teams take charge of operational efficiencies, safety, asset performance, and product quality. eschbach serves process industries and supports Industry 5.0 helping managers, operators, and technicians achieve successful digital transformation. The award-winning solution is trusted worldwide by leading manufacturing companies such as BASF, Roche, and Bayer. For more information, visit www.eschbach.com About CyberVadisCyberVadis is one of the most trusted cyber risk management and cybersecurity ratings platforms in the world, assessing companies in 100+ countries. Some of the biggest companies in the world use CyberVadis to assess and reduce their supply chain cyber risks. Learn more on www.cybervadis.com Media Contact:Dawn FontaineRipple Effect Communicationsdawn@rippleeffectpr.com+1-617-536-8887

