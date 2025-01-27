WISMOlabs Announces Magento 2 Extension Availability, Elevating Post-Purchase Excellence for Adobe Commerce Merchants

Magento Shipping tracking Extension Post-purchase customer experience platform

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WISMOlabs announced the release of its new magento shipping tracking extension on the Adobe Commerce Marketplace. This makes WISMOlabs’ post-purchase suite - encompassing shipping notifications, branded tracking portals, and integrated marketing channels - available to merchants using Magento and Adobe Commerce platforms."Releasing this Magento Order Status and Shipping Tracking Extension on the Adobe Commerce Marketplace reflects WISMOlabs’ commitment to helping merchants optimize the final leg of the customer journey," said Dmitri Rassadkine, Founder of WISMOlabs. "Providing real-time updates, branded tracking experiences, and robust analytics empowers eCommerce businesses to enhance customer satisfaction and reduce support costs."Comprehensive Post-Purchase FunctionalityThe new extension offers a unified solution that merges key post-purchase features under one interface. Highlights include:- Automated Shipping Notifications: Alerts delivered via email, SMS, or push channels at pivotal points, from order confirmation through delivery.- Branded Tracking Portals: Customizable pages that allow merchants to maintain consistent brand identity instead of redirecting customers to external carrier websites.- Marketing Opportunities: Seamless incorporation of upsells, cross-sells, or promotional messages within order updates.- Advanced Analytics: Insight into open rates, click-throughs, and user engagement for refining future campaigns.- Carrier and Fulfillment Visibility: Centralized data on performance, giving merchants clarity on shipping processes, third-party logistics providers, and carrier metrics.Easy Implementation and ConfigurationThe extension supports both Magento Open Source and Adobe Commerce. Installation is facilitated through the Adobe Commerce Marketplace, and configuration details are outlined in WISMOlabs’ official documentation. Once installed, merchants can customize notifications and tracking pages to align with brand guidelines and design preferences."This solution incorporates direct feedback from online retailers seeking to enhance the post-purchase phase," added Elvir Beckirow, Director of User Experience. "When customers stay informed about order status, the resulting transparency fosters loyalty and minimizes customer service workload."Market Context and Industry ImpactMany eCommerce analysts emphasize post-purchase communication as a significant driver of customer retention. Delayed or unclear tracking information often leads to an influx of support tickets and erodes brand trust. By offering a transparent, branded channel for real-time updates, the WISMOlabs Magento Order Status and Shipping Tracking Extension addresses these common challenges. Users can transform routine shipping notices into opportunities for engagement and revenue growth.Commitment to Data SecurityWISMOlabs adheres to strict data protection protocols, aligning with GDPR in the European Union, CCPA in California, and other relevant privacy regulations. All customer and merchant data are managed using high-security standards, ensuring compliance and maintaining trust across global markets.Availability and Additional ResourcesThe new extension is now live on the Adobe Commerce Marketplace. Installation details, compatibility requirements, and troubleshooting tips are available in the marketplace listing. Further guidance on advanced configuration and best practices can be found in the WISMOlabs blog and Knowledge Base.WISMOlabs Magento Extension Announcement:Adobe Commerce Marketplace Extension Page:Dedicated Magento Resource:Looking AheadWISMOlabs plans ongoing enhancements to meet evolving consumer demands and shifting logistics landscapes. Future updates are expected to expand functionality and maintain alignment with market needs, positioning merchants to stay competitive in an increasingly digital commerce ecosystem.

