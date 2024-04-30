WISMOlabs Launches Innovative Proactive Customer Service and Risk Mitigation Feature
WISMOlabs unveils a new feature for proactive customer service, enhancing satisfaction and efficiency in e-commerce.
Our tools are crafted to ensure that both customers and retailers experience a flawless and enjoyable shopping journey, regardless of challenges.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WISMOlabs, a leader in post-purchase customer experience solutions, is thrilled to unveil its latest innovation: Proactive Customer Service and Risk Mitigation. This advanced feature is engineered to boost customer satisfaction and minimize service inquiries by actively communicating about potential order issues throughout the customer journey.
— Dmitri Rassadkine
This robust system enables businesses to send timely alerts about shipments and deliveries, as well as proactively notify customers about possible disruptions such as shipping delays, damages, or failed deliveries. This proactive approach not only enriches the customer experience but also improves operational efficiency.
This feature is particularly valuable for retailers dealing with perishable items. For example, goods that require refrigeration can be monitored to ensure they are delivered within a specific timeframe to prevent spoilage and health risks, such as food poisoning. Similarly, live products like plants, or aquarium fishes that require careful handling can also be managed more effectively.
The system identifies and marks at-risk orders, promptly informing customers about potential issues and the steps being taken to resolve them reducing WISMO inquiries and improving post purchase experience for buyers. Retailers can also use WISMOlabs' carrier performance reports to seek compensation from shippers who do not meet delivery standards, ensuring accountability and sustained service quality.
"WISMOlabs is dedicated to developing solutions that proactively meet the demands of e-commerce businesses," said D. Rassaskine, CEO of WISMOlabs. "Our tools are crafted to ensure that both customers and retailers experience a flawless and enjoyable shopping journey, regardless of challenges."
This new feature is now part of WISMOlabs’ comprehensive service suite, designed to keep businesses ahead in the competitive e-commerce landscape by promoting exceptional customer service and effective risk mitigation.
For more information, please visit https://wismolabs.com/proactive-customer-service-and-risk-mitigation/
Kurt Rasmussen
WISMOlabs
+1 416-410-9995
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn