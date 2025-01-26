Interstate 91 North at Exit 27 Now Open

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification



Interstate 91 North at Exit 27 is now open.



Please drive carefully.



