Dark Eyes Pictures SA de CV Announces Exclusive Streaming of "Obayifo Project" on Tubi and YouTube

Obayifo Project' in Action: An intense moment captured on set as filmmakers confront the eerie Obayifo, blending raw, found-footage style with spine-chilling realism Behind the Scenes: Cast and crew of 'Obayifo Project' strategize the next scene during a pivotal moment of filming, merging diverse international talents to bring the haunting African legend to life Gripping Realism: A dramatic portrayal of terror unfolds in 'Obayifo Project', where traditional African folklore meets modern horror in a shocking, sensory experience

Obayifo Project debuts on Tubi and YouTube, offering subtitled and dubbed versions for a global audience

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dark Eyes Pictures SA de CV, in collaboration with INSURGENCE-V Channels Media and distributed by Jolizco Films and V Channels, is excited to announce the exclusive streaming availability of the horror sensation "Obayifo Project" on Tubi and YouTube . Starting this month, fans can enjoy the original version with subtitles on Tubi, or opt for the English dubbed version on YouTube, catering to a global audience."Obayifo Project," directed by Paco Arasanz and featuring an international cast from twelve different nationalities, merges the mysterious animist traditions of the African continent with Western cinematic techniques. This found-footage horror film has captivated audiences with its authentic portrayal of an African urban legend, bringing the mythical Obayifo to a chilling life.Since its debut, "Obayifo Project" has made a significant impact on OTT platforms in India, topping charts and generating extensive engagement. Its success prompted further releases across major streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and ClaroVideo, before making its way to Tubi and YouTube. On YouTube, the film has quickly amassed over 300,000 views, demonstrating the compelling appeal of its unique storytelling approach.Liz Díaz, CEO of one of the distributors, Jolizco Films, comments on the strategic release, “By introducing 'Obayifo Project' to Tubi and YouTube, we aim to reach horror enthusiasts who appreciate innovative storytelling. This dual-platform approach allows viewers to choose their preferred viewing experience, enhancing accessibility and viewer satisfaction.”The film’s production involved filming in diverse locales such as Guadalajara, Burgos, the marshes of the Ejido River, and the deserts of Fresno del Río Tirón, adding to the film’s eerie and immersive atmosphere. Sergio María, leading the cast, delivers a haunting performance that anchors the film’s suspenseful narrative."Obayifo Project" not only entertains but also bridges cultural folklore with modern horror elements, creating a cinematic experience that resonates with a wide audience. Its availability on Tubi and YouTube ensures that more viewers worldwide can experience this thrilling journey into the supernatural.Fans of the genre can now watch "Obayifo Project" on Tubi to experience the original version with subtitles or enjoy the English dubbed version on YouTube. Each platform offers a unique way to experience the terror and allure of the Obayifo legend.For more information on streaming options and to watch the "Obayifo Project," visit Tubi https://tubitv.com/movies/100031549/obayifo-project and YouTube https://youtu.be/0S4HDjX4rgw?si=lFCs_HUT4OT8DUuv today.About Dark Eyes Pictures SA de CVDark Eyes Pictures SA de CV is committed to delivering compelling cinematic experiences, focusing on diverse stories and innovative filmmaking techniques. With a portfolio of films that span genres and cultures, Dark Eyes Pictures continues to introduce audiences to new narratives and creative visions.

Obayifo Project | Worldwide Premiere | Paranormal Found Footage Full Movie | Free Movie | V Movies

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.