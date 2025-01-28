Retired U.S. Marine Honored with Prestigious Order of Saint Maurice Award

LtCol Tom Williams, USMC (RET), proudly wearing his Order of St Maurice

Lieutenant Colonel Tom Williams, USMC (Ret), is recognised for his extraordinary lifetime contributions to the Infantry community.

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Infantry and the Chief of Infantry have awarded the esteemed Order of Saint Maurice to Lieutenant Colonel Tom Williams, USMC (Ret). Deeply honored by this recognition, LtCol Williams has a distinguished record of service, including his role as an Infantry Platoon Commander and Reconnaissance Platoon Commander during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1970. Additionally, he flew 190 combat missions as an aerial observer embedded with the Vietnamese Air Force during the 1972 Easter Offensive.“When I first learned from Colonel Robert Choppa, USA (Ret), President of the National Infantry Association, that I had been confirmed to receive the Order of Saint Maurice, I was overwhelmed with emotion,” said Williams from his home in Queensland, Australia. “Although I was informed last year that I was under consideration for this award, I never imagined that, as a Marine, I would qualify to receive such a prestigious U.S. Army decoration.”A Legacy of Service and InnovationLtCol Williams has a remarkable history of service in the U.S. Marine Corps. Among his many achievements, he played a pivotal role in developing the Marine Corps’ one-of-a-kind Mechanized Combined-Arms Task Force (MCATF) at Marine Corps Base, 29 Palms, California, between 1980 and 1983. From 1983 to 1986, he served as the Marine Corps Acquisition Sponsor Project Officer, tasked with improving and replacing all Marine Corps infantry weapons.In addition to his military innovations, Williams is also a celebrated author. His "Heart of a Marine" series, beginning with Doorsteps of Hell, chronicles his experiences during his Vietnam tours. Drawing from the meticulous diaries he kept during his 190 combat missions, the book offers an authentic and compelling account of his service. The first installment is available through his website, Heart of a Marine Series , and future volumes will explore additional missions and experiences.A Distinguished CareerLtCol Williams’ career spans nearly three decades, encompassing seven amphibious deployments. He served as the Amphibious Operations and Training Officer for Commander Sixth Fleet’s NATO Staff in Naples, Italy, from 1987 to 1990. Later, he became the G-3 Operations Officer for the first Marine Corps Forces Component Headquarters in Stuttgart, Germany, supporting the U.S. European Command from 1993 to 1996. Notably, he participated in the first Gulf War (1990-1991) as Operations Officer for the I-Marine Expeditionary Force (I-MEF) mobile command post.Centurion-Level RecognitionThrough his exemplary service across these assignments, LtCol Williams has more than met the spirit and intent of the Centurion-level distinction within the Order of Saint Maurice. His contributions have left an indelible mark on the Infantry community, and this prestigious award celebrates his unwavering dedication, leadership, and service.For more information about LtCol Williams’ achievements and literary work, visit Heart of a Marine Series.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.