Vietnam Vet releases his autobiography taken from his war diaries
Retired US Marine, talks about Vietnam during 1969-79
This is an excellent read for every young man or woman who aspires to be a leader in our Corps. His spirit and can-do attitude come out in each page. Tom leaves a legacy of proud service.”BEECHMONT, QLD, AUSTRALIA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LtCol Tom Williams USMC (Ret) has just released his first book based on the diaries he kept daily during his tours in the Vietnam War 1969-1970. The Vietnam War remains one the most controversial and talked about wars second only to WWI and WWII and in Tom’s book he talks about the bravery, heroism, terror, and hardships experienced by those who fought there. The camaraderie and friendships that are permanently cemented in the minds of those who were there over five decades ago.
— General A. C. Zinni USMC (Ret)
Doorsteps of Hell is the first in Tom’s series of books: Heart of a Marine Book Series. It represents more than a chronicle of the daily battles fought, Tom has written his story of the US Marines in Vietnam and has incorporated into the book what he is called Lessons Learned. Tom is hoping to be able to help Military Cadets everywhere with these lessons both on and off the battlefield.
The book is also an introduction to Tom’s early years, abandoned by his biological father as a mere infant then gaining a new stepfather and travelling the world to such exciting places as Morrocco, Spain, Italy, Japan, and the Philippines, picking up the local languages and learning new cultures then returning to Georgia and living an agrarian life, joining the Marines, and entering the world of service.
Tom’s life has been packed with fascinating places, amazing people, and many hard-fought battles. Doorsteps of Hell has already been well received by the Marine Corps, The Army, and the Navy. Now with the official release it is available to the general public through Tom’s website www.heartofamarineseries.com
In Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston’s words:
“Tom Williams’ book series, The Heart of a Marine, is more than an anthology of life in military service, it is a quintessential resource of lessons learned for young people who are seriously interested in making the armed forces their life’s profession. The unpredictability of combat, and the firsthand realism that the first book, Doorsteps of Hell, brings out, along with lessons learned—this is the intent of Tom’s book series as evidenced by his writing. Furthermore, his future books will endeavor to captivate the reader with exotic travel, historic archaeological sites, and the challenges of working with our allies, whether during amphibious operations, or during arduous arctic and/or desert training exercises. For these reasons, Tom’s books are essential reading.”
Maj. Gen. James E. Livingston, USMC (Ret) Medal of Honor Recipient
Tom Williams books are published online by Chris Kirby-Ryan through CKRPublishing: www.ckrpublishing.com.au. For further information contact Chris through the website.
