CDM Direct Confirm The Recent Launch of Bookkeeping & Accounting As A Service

CDM Direct

In an interview with Sennza Media, CDM Direct confirmed the recent launch of their bookkeeping & accounting as a service to business owners across Australia.

MELBOURNE, VIC, AUSTRALIA, January 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CDM Direct is a specialist outsourcing provider, offering outsourcing solutions and professional remote talent services to an array of industries throughout Australia. They also help medium to large organisations in multiple industries maintain excellent customer service levels.Recruiting, training, and retaining bookkeeping and accounting staff in Australia is expensive and time-consuming. The average annual cost, including overheads, can exceed A$90,000, not to mention the cost of the continuous inhouse training needed.CDM Direct’s new Accounting as a Service (AaaS) offers a tailored solution to meet the business owner’s specific needs. From accounts receivable and payable, to financial reporting and tax submissions, the expert team handles all aspects of the transactional accounting needed.Kris Ram, CEO of CDM Direct said this when interviewed by Sennza Media , “CDM Direct have experienced teams that are capable of handling a wide range of accounting and bookkeeping tasks. This allows business owners to scale their financial operations up or down with complete flexibility, adapting to their business needs.”CDM Direct confirm that enquiry levels are strong since the launch of the new service and note that it has been well received with a cross section of professional, commercial and industrial businesses now using the service.“Business owners leverage CDM Direct's AaaS to supplement their existing team or completely transform a corporate’s financial operations. Clients are also accessing state-of-the-art technology being used by the teams that deliver data to the same high standards as a specialist in-house accounting team.” said Kris Ram.CDM Direct have a state-of-the-art operations centre in Fiji that provides expert accounting, bookkeeping, as well as HR services that seamlessly integrating with clients existing processes. Clients have confirmed that it is reducing their expenses in these areas by 50% and more.To learn more about CDM Direct’s new bookkeeping & accounting as a service, visit their website here: https://cdmdirect.com.au/services/accounting-as-a-service/ About CDM DirectCDM Direct is a specialist outsourcing provider, offering outsourcing solutions and professional remote talent services throughout Australia. They also help medium to large organisations in multiple industries maintain excellent customer service levels by leveraging their state-of-the-art operations centre in Fiji.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.