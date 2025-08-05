Social Media Influencing The Strong Demand for Porcelain Veneers Procedure In Sydney

Smile Concepts

Smile Concepts in a recent interview with Centre Press confirmed that the popularity of porcelain veneers has been driven by social media.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smile concepts , with over 40 years combined experience, and considered one of the best dentists in Sydney has built a strong reputation in providing a full range of dental services from a highly qualified and dedicated team. Their mission statement is to build authentic and trusting relationships with clients, at the same time educate them of the wide range of choices available. Porcelain veneer services are one of their services that is growing in demand.Health and beauty influencers on social media are growing in their endorsement of dental veneers to create beautiful teeth in 2025. Veneers are thin, yet strong tooth-coloured porcelain shells that are bonded on to the front of teeth. They have a “life like” appearance with the strength, beauty, and durability that only a porcelain veneer procedure can create. Dr Manish Shah , Principal Dentist with Smile Concepts said, “Porcelain veneers can dramatically improve crooked, crowded, chipped and gappy smiles. The veneers that we use in this procedure are of the highest quality and specially designed for the work we do. A big benefit of them, unlike crowns, is that they typically do not require significant erosion of the existing tooth they are being applied to.” Centre Press investigation found that due to the advanced skills and technology at Smile Concepts, mild preparation is only required and they don’t have to cut away a lot of your teeth to place the porcelain veneer on to the tooth.“Due to the fast and dramtic results that porcelain veneers can produce, combined with the minimal impact on the patient’s teeth, we are seeing continuing strong demand for our sought-after porcelain veneer procedures” said Dr Manish ShahFor more information on Smile Concepts and their range of porcelain veneer and dental implant services visit their website here: https://www.smileconcepts.com.au/dental-implants.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.