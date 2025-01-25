US Senate Confirms Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security

WASHINGTON - Today, the United States Senate voted overwhelmingly to confirm Kristi Noem as the 8th Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security in a vote of 59- 34.

A statement from Secretary Noem on her confirmation is below:

“As the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, I will work every day to keep all Americans safe and secure. One of my top priorities is achieving President Trump’s mandate from the American people to secure our southern border and fix our broken immigration system.

“The Trump Administration will once-again empower our brave men and women in law enforcement to do their jobs and remove criminal aliens and illegal gangs from our country. We will fully equip our intelligence and law enforcement to detect and prevent terror threats and will deliver rapid assistance and disaster relief to Americans in crisis.

“I thank President Trump and the US Senate for their trust in me. Together, we will ensure that the United States, once again, is a beacon of freedom, safety, and security for generations to come.”

Prior to her confirmation as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Secretary Noem served as South Dakota’s 33rd Governor and first ever female governor. A rancher, farmer, and small business owner, Noem served in the South Dakota legislature for years and was later elected to serve as South Dakota's sole member of the U.S. House of Representatives.