Kilmar Abrego Garcia is an MS-13 Gang member with a History of Violence

“We hear far too much in the mainstream media about sob stories of gang members and criminal illegals and not enough about their victims.” - Secretary Noem

WASHINGTON – The mainstream media has peddled a sob story about Kilmar Abrego Garcia. The facts are he is an illegal alien from El Salvador, a MS-13 gang member, and has a history of violence.

FAST FACTS:

1. When Garcia was arrested, he was found with rolls of cash and drugs.

2. He was arrested with two other members of MS-13.

3. When arrested, he was wearing a sweatshirt with roles of money covering the ears, mouth, and eyes of presidents on various currency denominations. This is a known MS-13 gang symbol of see no evil, hear no evil, say no evil.

4. Two judges found that he was a member of MS-13. That finding has not been disturbed.

5. Intelligence reports found that he was involved in human trafficking.

6. He is an illegal alien from El Salvador.

7. He claimed fear of being returned to El Salvador because he would be persecuted by MS-13's rival gang, Barrio-18.

8. Jennifer Vasquez, Garcia’s wife, petitioned for an order of protection against him. She claimed he punched her, scratched her, and ripped off her shirt, and bruised her.

BOTTOM LINE: Kilmar Abrego Garcia is a violent criminal illegal alien and MS-13 gang member. He belongs behind bars and off American soil.

