Amphenol NEXUS Technologies’ NX Series Push-Button Switches In Stock from CDM Electronics

MIL-S-8805/3 and MS2509 Switches Target Military/Aerospace Communications and Power ApplicationsTURNERSVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- CDM Electronics
CDM Electronics, a premier authorized distributor of electronic connectors and cables, today announced the ready-to-ship inventory of Amphenol Nexus Technologies’ full lines of Military type NX Series tactical push-button switches. MIL-S-8805/3 rated and in compliance with both MIL-S-8805/3 and MS25089 Standards, the momentary (PTT) and push-pull action devices are singularly optimized to enhance the reliability, speed, and flexibility of tactical communications and power networks. NX Series push-button switches are commonly ordered with Amphenol Nexus Technologies’ connectors to further ensure network integrity while helping OEMs speed time-to-market. CDM’s deep inventory of Amphenol NEXUS Technologies’ NX Series push-button switches may be ordered online, by phone (877) 386-8200, and e-mail sales@cdmelectronics.com.
The “Made in the USA” NX Series of tactical push-button switches are precision-engineered to provide intermittent signal or electrical transmission in a broad range of Department of Defense Cyber, Command, Control, Communications, and Computers (C5) systems, together with ruggedized industrial applications. In addition to meeting and/or exceeding the requirements of Naval, commercial, and military aviation and avionics, NX Series switches are well suited for vehicular tactical power and communications designs, plus defense fire control and simulation systems.
Rated 3 to 10 amps @ 28VDC, Amphenol NEXUS Technologies’ panel and PCB mount NX Series push-button switches are provided in from 1 to 7 contact configurations and with 2 lbs. operating force. The ruggedized momentary (PTT) or push-pull actuation devices boast an extremely long service life of up to 500,000 cycles, plus are available rated IP67 for applications requiring water and dust resistance. A wide range of housing materials, coupled with a choice of button colors, including black, red, grey, white, plus yellow are offered.
About CDM
For over 30 years, CDM Electronics has delivered interconnect product and engineered cable assembly solutions to the world's leading aerospace, military, telecom, automotive, industrial, commercial, and alternative energy providers. Renowned for its unsurpassed levels of customer service and support, the company supplies Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with full lines of standard and specialty connectors including circular, Mil-Spec, DIN, power, PROFIBUS, rectangular, and RF devices. CDM employs documented and controlled systems in its value-added division, which specializes in mission critical cable assembly, including RF cable assembly, military cable assembly, power cable assembly, and electromechanical builds. The company's ISO and AS9100 Certified headquarters is in Turnersville, NJ. CDM maintains a regional office in Richardson, TX.
