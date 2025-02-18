Dr. Danyel Nicole Black Launches New Website and E-Book, The Queen's Order, Empowering Girls and Women Globally

Dr. Danyel Nicole Black, certified life coach, author, motivational speaker, and emcee, captivates audiences with her engaging and heartfelt storytelling in her new e-book, The Queen's Order. The Crown Me Foundation's mission is to promote personal confidence, worth, and high standards through our programmatic and social efforts. . This initiative aims to dismantle the “strong Black woman” persona, replacing it with a narrative that empowers women to embrace authenticity, awareness, and intentional growth.

Certified life coach, author, motivational speaker, and emcee, Dr. Black founded the nonprofit, Crown Me Foundation and launched the Aware Black Women movement.

The Queen’s Order is more than a guide—it’s a declaration of your power to transform pain into growth, chaos into clarity, and dreams into reality.” — Dr. Danyel Nicole Black

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Danyel Nicole Black, certified life coach, author, motivational speaker, and emcee, captivates audiences with her engaging and heartfelt storytelling in her new e-book, The Queen's Order."The Queen’s Order is more than a guide—it’s a declaration of your power to transform pain into growth, chaos into clarity, and dreams into reality", says Dr. Black. Her service work began when she recognized the need to support girls and women, especially those from traditionally marginalized communities, as they navigate life’s challenges and social adversities. Her leadership and commitment to service are exemplified by her numerous awards, participation in various organizations, and volunteerism.With a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from Pacific University, which focused on identifying and addressing barriers to educational mobility, equity, success, and motivation, she founded the Crown Me Foundation in 2020. The foundation is a service non-profit organization dedicated to the empowerment of girls and women. Its mission is to promote personal confidence, worth, and high standards through our programmatic and social efforts.Through effective programming, sustainable partnerships, and energetic volunteers, Crown Me Foundation has positively impacted the lives of countless girls and women, continuing to blaze trails with its signature Pink & Gold initiatives. The initiatives identify and improve social determinants, including education, health, economics, and community, through effective programming, advocacy, and outreach.Also the the founder of Danyel Nicole LLC, she introduced the transformative Aware Black Woman movement in 2024. This initiative aims to dismantle the “strong Black woman” persona, replacing it with a narrative that empowers women to embrace authenticity, awareness, and intentional growth.About Dr. Danyel BlackAs a certified life coach, author, motivational speaker, and emcee, Danyel captivates audiences with her engaging and heartfelt storytelling. A two-time graduate of Xavier University, where she obtained bachelor’s and master’s degrees, she completed her doctorate in Educational Leadership from Pacific University.Danyel's leadership and commitment to service are exemplified by her numerous awards, participation in various organizations, and volunteerism. A proud graduate of Monica Pierre’s Story Maker Academy and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, she continues to inspire change. She is a New Orleans native, currently residing in Slidell, LA. Of her many accomplishments, she is most proud of being called “Mom” by her two amazing sons, Carter and Connor.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.