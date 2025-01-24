Senate Bill 177 Printer's Number 116
PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 116
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
177
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY COSTA, SAVAL, KEARNEY, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA,
TARTAGLIONE, PISCIOTTANO, HAYWOOD, KANE, BAKER AND BROWN,
JANUARY 24, 2025
REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JANUARY 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169),
entitled "An act providing protection for employees who
report a violation or suspected violation of State, local or
Federal law; providing protection for employees who
participate in hearings, investigations, legislative
inquiries or court actions; and prescribing remedies and
penalties," further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "public body" in section 2 of
the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169), known as the
Whistleblower Law, is amended and the section is amended by
adding a definition to read:
Section 2. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this act shall
have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Judicial agency." The Supreme Court and any other court of
the Commonwealth or any other entity or office of the unified
