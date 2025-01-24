Senate Bill 177 Printer's Number 116

PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 116

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

177

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COSTA, SAVAL, KEARNEY, PENNYCUICK, FONTANA,

TARTAGLIONE, PISCIOTTANO, HAYWOOD, KANE, BAKER AND BROWN,

JANUARY 24, 2025

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, JANUARY 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169),

entitled "An act providing protection for employees who

report a violation or suspected violation of State, local or

Federal law; providing protection for employees who

participate in hearings, investigations, legislative

inquiries or court actions; and prescribing remedies and

penalties," further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "public body" in section 2 of

the act of December 12, 1986 (P.L.1559, No.169), known as the

Whistleblower Law, is amended and the section is amended by

adding a definition to read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Judicial agency." The Supreme Court and any other court of

the Commonwealth or any other entity or office of the unified

