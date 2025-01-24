Senate Bill 185 Printer's Number 123

PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 123

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

185

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, ARGALL, CULVER

AND ROBINSON, JANUARY 24, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in lighting equipment, further providing for

general lighting requirements.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4303 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 4303. General lighting requirements.

* * *

(b.1) Rear lighting retrofit.--A vehicle, other than a motor

carrier vehicle, with a gross vehicle weight of 14,000 pounds or

less may be operated on a highway with an ornamental lamp bar or

auxiliary lighting strip in combination with the stop lamps of

the vehicle's rear lighting system, to which the following shall

apply:

(1) The ornamental lamp bar or auxiliary lighting strip

shall be the same color as the vehicle's stop lamps and may

contain light-emitting diode bulbs.

