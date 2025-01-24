Senate Bill 185 Printer's Number 123
PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 123
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
185
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, ARGALL, CULVER
AND ROBINSON, JANUARY 24, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, JANUARY 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in lighting equipment, further providing for
general lighting requirements.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4303 of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 4303. General lighting requirements.
* * *
(b.1) Rear lighting retrofit.--A vehicle, other than a motor
carrier vehicle, with a gross vehicle weight of 14,000 pounds or
less may be operated on a highway with an ornamental lamp bar or
auxiliary lighting strip in combination with the stop lamps of
the vehicle's rear lighting system, to which the following shall
apply:
(1) The ornamental lamp bar or auxiliary lighting strip
shall be the same color as the vehicle's stop lamps and may
contain light-emitting diode bulbs.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.