Senate Bill 184 Printer's Number 124
PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 124
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
184
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PICOZZI, FARRY, BROWN, PHILLIPS-HILL, PISCIOTTANO,
BAKER, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK AND SAVAL, JANUARY 24, 2025
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
JANUARY 24, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),
entitled "An act relating to the right to practice medicine
and surgery and the right to practice medically related acts;
reestablishing the State Board of Medical Education and
Licensure as the State Board of Medicine and providing for
its composition, powers and duties; providing for the
issuance of licenses and certificates and the suspension and
revocation of licenses and certificates; provided penalties;
and making repeals," further providing for visiting team
physician.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 13.6(a) introductory paragraph of the act
of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112), known as the Medical
Practice Act of 1985, is amended to read:
Section 13.6. Visiting team physician.
(a) Licensure exemption.--A physician who is licensed in
good standing to practice in another state or country shall be
exempt from the licensure requirements of this act while
practicing in this Commonwealth if either of the following
apply:
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.