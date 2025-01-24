Senate Bill 184 Printer's Number 124

PENNSYLVANIA, January 24 - PRINTER'S NO. 124

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

184

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PICOZZI, FARRY, BROWN, PHILLIPS-HILL, PISCIOTTANO,

BAKER, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK AND SAVAL, JANUARY 24, 2025

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

JANUARY 24, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112),

entitled "An act relating to the right to practice medicine

and surgery and the right to practice medically related acts;

reestablishing the State Board of Medical Education and

Licensure as the State Board of Medicine and providing for

its composition, powers and duties; providing for the

issuance of licenses and certificates and the suspension and

revocation of licenses and certificates; provided penalties;

and making repeals," further providing for visiting team

physician.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 13.6(a) introductory paragraph of the act

of December 20, 1985 (P.L.457, No.112), known as the Medical

Practice Act of 1985, is amended to read:

Section 13.6. Visiting team physician.

(a) Licensure exemption.--A physician who is licensed in

good standing to practice in another state or country shall be

exempt from the licensure requirements of this act while

practicing in this Commonwealth if either of the following

apply:

