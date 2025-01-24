Health PEI requires all visitors and staff to mask within its facilities effective January 27

CANADA, January 24 - Health PEI is implementing a universal masking policy across its facilities to protect patients, staff, and the public from the spread of illness. The policy is in response to the ongoing overcapacity issues facing the health care system. It goes into effect on Monday January 27th.

“This is not a decision we made lightly,” said Melanie Fraser, CEO of Health PEI. “Our emergency departments and acute care units have been straining from overcapacity for weeks, and we’ve yet to see the worst of this respiratory season. We must take all precautions necessary to prevent more people from getting sick.”

The mandatory masking policy will be enforced across all Health PEI facilities where care is provided, ensuring patients, visitors, and staff experience a uniform approach to safety.

"Vulnerable populations, such as those living in long-term care, face a higher risk of severe outcomes from respiratory illnesses," said Marion Dowling, Chief Nursing, Professional Practice & Quality Officer for Health PEI. "Wearing a mask not only protects yourself but also safeguards your loved ones. It’s a shared responsibility that benefits both our individual and collective health."

Health PEI staff have guidelines for when they may remove their masks. Staff will also adhere to current infection control procedures, including proper hand hygiene, staying home when ill and reporting any respiratory illness to their manager or supervisor.

Health PEI will update the masking policy as soon as it is safe to do so.

