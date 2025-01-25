SQUAREA wins the Top Performers Award at DANUBE's Partner Event 2025, held at JW Marriott, Pune

SQUAREA Pune Team with 1% Man, Internet Celebrity and Chairman of the DANUBE Group - Mr. Rizwan Sajan SQUAREA Pune Team being recognised as the Number One Partner by Mr. Rizwan Sajan at DANUBE Partner Awards, 2025. SQUAREA and DANUBE Family with Mr. Rizwan Sajan for Lunch at one of Pune's restaurants well-known for its local cuisine.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The JW Marriott in Pune played host to an evening of celebration and recognition as SQUAREA Consulting—a leading luxury and HNI advisory partner, was honored as the number one partner for Dubai at the DANUBE Partner Awards, 2025. The star of the night was none other than Dubai’s “1% Man,” Internet Celebrity and the Chairman of DANUBE Group—Mr. Rizwan Sajan, who joined Pune’s elite real estate advisors for an unforgettable evening. Adding flair to the event, actor and comedian Nitin Mirani was present keeping the atmosphere light and engaging.This recognition comes at a momentous time as the DANUBE Group celebrates over three decades of its corporate journey across Dubai and the Middle East. Mr. Sajan’s visit to Pune underscored the city’s growing influence in global real estate investment, particularly in the luxury segment.SQUAREA Consulting, despite being a relatively new entrant in Dubai with less than 2 years of operations, has swiftly become a key strategic partner for DANUBE. SQUAREA was specifically recognized for driving the highest number of investor transactions from Pune and PCMC, further cementing its reputation as the preferred advisory for luxury real estate investments in Dubai.The celebrations extended beyond the awards night, as SQUAREA and the DANUBE family hosted an exclusive lunch for Mr. Sajan the following day at one of Pune’s most well-known restaurants, reinforcing their deep-rooted partnership and shared vision.For more details on the event, connect with us at hello@squarea.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.