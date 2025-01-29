Love Allkind Releases Second Song Titled ININ for IN Integrity

Honoring All Kinds at All Times What's your ININ? Your IN INTEGRITY? Co-Producers

ININ song release 1/25/25 by LoveAllkind

Ask yourself, "What's my ININ?"” — Dr. Denise

MANHATTAN BEACH , CA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Denise McDermott M.D. and Emily Eddins co-produced the "ININ" song to inspire a greater self exploration of the many layers of integrity.The song lyrics give permission for self reflection and inner awareness:"What's your ININ, your In Integrity?""How do I LEAD with the Heart?"(Above song lyrics)Emily at Best is an artist, songwriter, engineer, and producer hailing from Los Angeles, CA. Emily draws inspiration from several genres best described as alternative rock/pop with jazz and soul influences.Dr. Denise McDermott, M.D. is an integrative adult and child psychiatrist, podcast host and producer of The Dr. Denise Show a global finalist People’s Podcast Choice Awards 2022,2023, & 2024 in the science and medicine category, author and mother. Dr. McDermott completed her Adult Psychiatry residency at Emory University and her Child Psychiatry fellowship at University of California Los Angeles and was acting Chief Fellow. She treats children, adolescents and adults and has > 50,000 hours of clinical expertise in her multidimensional medicine private practice since 2001.A unique intention that Dr.Denise and the artist Love Allkind has in that the content in the titles of the show, the hashtags, and the tips within are easy-to-remember healing phrases that are a shot of positive psychology to model cognitive reframing and reveal the powerful energy that words, thoughts and actions have in influencing our overall health and well-being.2025 will be a year of growth for the music and event label Love Allkind.Dr. DeniseDenise McDermott M.D.Denise McDermott M.D.+1 310-944-9493email us here

