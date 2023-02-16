Richard Martini's "Hacking the Afterlife" Forum on Quora with Medium Jennifer Shaffer Reaches 10 Million Views
Jennifer was listening to an audible version of Richard Martini’s “It’s a Wonderful Afterlife” that led her to reach out to him on social media. Martini had made a documentary about people using hypnotherapy to access information from the “Flipside” (Amazon/Gaia) and while reading his book she saw something in his work that made her reach out to him.
Martini says he’d met a few mediums in his lifetime, didn’t understand the process. He says he was about to say “I just focus on hypnotherapy, what people were consistently saying about the afterlife.” He says he had the presence of mind to ask “So what is it you do?” When she told him about her work with law enforcement, a bell rang in his ear. “How’d you like to help with a case of a famous missing person?” She said “I’m in” before knowing who that would be. Martini brought his cameras to her office and set them up and for three hours, they spoke to “Amelia Earhart” on the flipside (The book Hacking the Afterlife has transcripts.)
He says he spent three hours talking to “someone who knew more about her case than he did, and he’d spent thirty years researching it.” As they got to the end of their session, he asked “Well, what happened to your body?” and Jennifer took out a pen and drew a map of a location on Saipan – an island Martini had just returned from. She drew an accurate map, and pinpointed accurate places on the island he’d just visited. He then asked “So how did she die? I’ve filmed interviews with people who heard different stories.” Jennifer listened for a moment and said “She died of dysentery.” Then after a pause, she said “And those two GI’s who dug up my body, they only found an arm.”
Martini was startled. He’d spent 30 years researching Amelia Earhart’s story. Had just returned from Saipan where he filmed the cell she was reportedly held in – interviewed eyewitnesses who claimed to wash her clothes, feed her, knew her, who found her plane and passport. He knew that a book in 1963 had mentioned that “two GI’s had been ordered to dig up her grave” but he knew that Jennifer could not have known that obscure fact. Everything else she said about Amelia was accurate in terms of the research, how could she possibly have known this detail?
It was a few minutes later where Martini says his mind was blown. Leaving Jennifer’s office, he got a call from an NTSB investigator who had been poring over secret documents for five hours. He called to say “Everything you’ve told me about her is in this guy’s research except one thing. When they dug up her body those two GI’s only found an arm.” Martini later verified this detail with a UPI newspaper interview with the two GI’s that reported the same. “We only found a partial ribcage and an arm.”
From that point forward, Jennifer and Richard decided to continue their conversation, to see who might show up or where it would lead. Over the past eight years, they’ve met near Jennifer’s office in Manhattan Beach or via skype and then zoom, to record interviews with people “no longer on the planet.” Martini asks questions based on his research into hypnotherapy, asking the same questions to a variety of people. He says he was startled when his departed friend Luana Anders started showing up regularly in their chats. Luana was an actress who worked in over 300 TV and films, and knew many actors from Brando to Dennis Hopper. And so when they were conducting an interview, Jennifer would say “so and so is here” and Martini would ask the same questions he asked everyone. In some cases, he met with other mediums who shared Jennifer’s talents, and asked identical questions to those mediums. The film “Talking to Bill Paxton” (Gaia) includes three different mediums, including Jennifer, answering the same questions from his old friend; all three give identical answers to questions only Bill could answer.
Once the pandemic started, they moved their conversations to the podcast: “Hacking the Afterlife.” (Itunes, Spotify) They’ve had a variety of guests in their over 132 podcasts, with over 111K downloads. On the Quora forum “Hacking the Afterlife” they have over 10 million views, and 35 million since the page went up. They also have books: “Backstage Pass to the Flipside 1, 2 and 3” and Tuning Into the Afterlife They’ve had some unusual “uninvited guests.” After Tom Petty passed, he showed up during a session. When asked by Martini why he was stopping by (Martini was a music critic for Variety, but had never met him and Jennifer didn’t know anyone associated with him.) He said “You guys have no idea how hard it is to get into this class. Your friend Luana is like the bouncer with the clipboard with a list of who gets into the VIP lounge.”
That’s why they named their first three books together “Backstage Pass to the Flipside.” Since then they’ve had hundreds of interviews, and for the past two years those interviews are posted on their podcast. Guests from the flipside include Aretha Franklin, Prince, Robin Williams, Ray Charles (Martini directed a film with Ray, so everyone Ray knows can show up) actors including Brando, James Dean, musicians like Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Elvis, John Lennon or the most recent podcast with David Crosby.
It’s mind bending to say the least, but if anyone wants to “tune into the flipside’ they can via Jennifer at JenniferShaffer.com or their podcast, HackingTheAfterlife.com – and the videos of their sessions are on MartiniZone.com. Jennifer also has monthly events called Wines and Spirits, where in an informal setting, she helps people to connect with their loved ones no longer on the planet in addition to her private practice and pro bono work.
