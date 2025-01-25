George Magazine Announces Andre Bauer at George Live 2025

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Lt. Governor of South Carolina and Trump nominee for Ambassador to Belize – Andre Bauer - will speak at George Magazine Live 2025.The 2nd Annual George Magazine Live will be once again in Hot Springs, Arkansas on August 15, 16 and 17, 2025.Last August, George Magazine sold out Horner Hall at the Hot Springs Convention Center. This year, the event will be held at Bank OZK Arena, also at the Hot Springs Convention Center.“We are thrilled to have a political insider like Andre Bauer speak at our event,” said Dave Blaze, CEO of George Magazine. “Our readership loves his connection to the Trump Presidency and what we can learn from him.”Bauer will appear on stage with host Gene Ho in a “mini town hall” where attendees can ask questions.Gene Ho is the Editor in Chief of George Magazine and former photographer to Donald Trump.“I can’t wait to ask Andre questions that all our readers want to know,” said Ho. “And I also can’t wait to hear what our audience ask him.”George Magazine Live 2025 will be held in Hot Springs National Park, Arkansas at Bank OZK Arena on August 15, 16 and 17. This is the 2nd Annual Event.The event will also feature a live filming of the magazine’s marquee show – “The George Podcast” that features Dave Blaze and Gene Ho.Actor and Comedian Richie Minervini will return as well. Minervini is best known for his roles in the movies “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” and “Grown Ups.” Minervini also toured with Kevin James as his opening act. Minervini will be performing his stand-up show at the event.Also, back for the 2025 event is Pastor Bob Joyce of Benton, Arkansas. Joyce will give the Sunday Sermon which will include music.New for 2025 will include Jacob Flores who appeared on American Idol and will perform during the event and give a concert at the event’s After Party on Aug. 17.“We will have more national speakers and acts that we will announce as we get closer to the event,” said Ho. “This is a national event with people traveling in from all over the country and we love the hospitality of the people the great city of Hot Springs.”Learn More: https://georgemagazine.com/george-magazine-live/

